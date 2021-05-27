WTI stays side-lined, clings to the $66.00 region

- Prices of the WTI struggle around the $66.00 mark.
- Crude oil trades closer to monthly highs near $67.00.
- Traders remain vigilant on the US-Iran news front.
Prices of the WTI extend the consolidative mood in the upper bound of the weekly range just above the $66.00 mark per barrel.
WTI looks to US-Iran, oil demand
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate keeps the cautious note unchanged and closely follow news regarding the US-Iran talks that could revive the nuclear agreement. A positive outcome for Iran should pump into the market an extra 1 mbpd.
In fact, further consolidation in prices should remain well in place ahead of the key OPEC+ meeting on June 1.
In the meantime, prospects of higher demand remain propped up by the optimism surrounding the economic recovery in the Old Continent and the faster pace of the vaccination campaign.
Crude oil prices met some support earlier in the week after the EIA reported a drop of more than 1.6 million barrels during last week. In the same line, the API also reported of a nearly 0.5 million barrels drop from a week earlier late on Tuesday.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 0.06% at $66.14 and a breach of $62.64 (50-day SMA) would aim for $61.58 (monthly low May 21) and then $60.38 (100-day SMA). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at $66.99 (monthly high May 18) followed by $67.94 (2021 high Mar.8) and finally $69.80 (200-month SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.22 after mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.22, taking advantage of dollar weakness. US GDP remained unchanged at 6.4% in Q1, Durable Goods Orders dropped by 1.3% but came on top of upward revisions, while jobless claims beat with 406K.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4150 as UK PM Johnson says reopening on track
GBP/USD has risen above 1.4150 after UK PM Boris Johnson said the June 21 reopening remains on track. Moreover, the BOE's Vlieghe hinted the bank could raise rates in early 2022.
XAU/USD turns choppy around $1900 ahead of US data dump
Gold price is trading back and forth in a narrow range around the $1900 mark, holding onto the key support at $1891. Meanwhile, gold bulls seem to lack conviction above $1900, as the US dollar manages to preserve Wednesday’s gains amid a revival of the Fed’s tapering expectations.
Crypto markets continue to struggle as bears take control
Bitcoin price is facing a hard time climbing up after two deadly crashes on May 19 and May 23. Ethereum and Ripple are in the same boat as BTC, but most altcoins have already recovered.
Retail rally rides on, Oil majors suffer climate vote blow
It was meme stock day again on US exchanges on Wednesday as most went on a rampage, throwing valuations out the door in favour of the new holy grail of momentum.