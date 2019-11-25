WTI stays cautious, upside limited around $58.00

- WTI met resistance at the $58.00 mark.
- The 200-day SMA in the $57.40 region holds the downside.
- US oil-rig count shrunk to 671 active oil rigs.
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are struggling to extend Friday’s gains and they have now returned to the sub-$58.00 mark per barrel.
WTI now looks to data, trade, OPEC
The WTI is losing further traction at the beginning of the week following Friday’s rejection from fresh 2-month highs near $58.70.
In fact, traders remain cautious amidst the lack of fresh headlines from the US-China ‘Phase One’ deal, while increasing US crude oil supplies and rumours that the OPEC could announce an extension of the ongoing output cuts at its meeting next month also collaborate with the price action around crude oil.
On the positive side, driller Baker Hughes reported on Friday the fifth consecutive drop in US oil rig count, this time by 3 and taking US active oil rigs to 671.
Later in the week, the API and the EIA will report on US crude oil inventories on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
What to look for around WTI
The US-China trade developments remain the almost exclusive driver of crude oil prices for the time being along with the decision by the OPEC+ on whether to extend the current agreement that limits the oil production. Concerns around crude oil prices also find extra grip on the persistent build in US oil supplies and higher oil production.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 0.51% at $57.55 and a breakdown of $57.44 (200-day SMA) would open the door to $55.92 (100-day SMA) and then $54.85 (monthly low Nov.20). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at $58.65 (monthly high Nov.22) seconded by $60.00 (psychological mark) and finally $60.86 (monthly high Jul.15).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY: Bullish beyond 109.10
Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery. US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets. USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.