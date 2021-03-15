WTI stays calm above $65 after closing in the red last week

- Crude oil is trading in a tight range at the start of the week.
- Reuters report shows US continued to ramp up oil supplies in February.
- Investors await weekly crude oil inventory data from US.
Crude oil prices are fluctuating in a narrow band on Monday amid a lack of significant fundamental drivers. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost 1% last week, is currently trading flat on the day at $65.55.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that the US surpassed Saudi Arabia with regards to oil exports to India in February. "Refiners boosted cheaper US crude purchases to record levels to offset OPEC+ supply cuts, data from trade sources showed," Reuters explained. This development suggests that WTI could struggle to continue to rise with the US production offsetting the positive effect of OPEC+ cuts on prices.
Later in the week, investors will keep a close eye on the American Petroleum Institute's and the US Energy Information Administration's weekly oil inventory data.
Brent oil outlook
Commenting on the oil market outlook, "we expect the global oil market to be in a slightly bigger deficit in the first half of the year than we had expected, which will provide a further boost to prices," said Capital Economics strategists. "Nevertheless, we still think that the price of Brent will fall to $70 ($67) per barrel by end-2021 and $60 ($57) by end-2022, respectively, as the boost from pent-up demand fades and supply revives."
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|65.55
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|65.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.41
|Daily SMA50
|57.17
|Daily SMA100
|50.55
|Daily SMA200
|45.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|66.21
|Previous Daily Low
|65.4
|Previous Weekly High
|67.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.11
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|65.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|65.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|64.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|66.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges towards 1.1950 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950, as Treasury yields retreat, weighing down on the US dollar. Mixed Chinese data and vaccine woes remain a drag for the major ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar retreat. BOE's Bailey said that inflation is likely to pick up soon. UK PM Johnson's comments on vaccine nad US President Biden's speech awaited.
XAU/USD trades near session tops, just above $1730 level
Gold edged higher on Monday amid a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. The risk-on mood, an uptick in the USD kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the metal.
Ethereum “buyback” upgrade on hold to ease tensions with ETH miners
The increase of demand from the DeFi industry has caused Ethereum fees to skyrocket, while NFTs could push ETH transaction costs even higher. As tensions arose over EIP-1559, a new EIP has been put forward to ease Ethereum’s transition to proof-of-stake for the ETH miners.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.