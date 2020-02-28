WTI stays below $47.00 amid a mixed play of key catalysts

- WTI seesaws around the 13-month low.
- Coronavirus-led likely reduction in demand keeps weighing on the energy prices.
- Geopolitical tension between Turkey and Syria, Saudi Arabia’s push for production cut offers intermediate pullbacks.
WTI bears dominate near $46.60, down 0.30%, during the early trading session on Friday. The black gold dropped to the lowest since early-January 2019 the previous day amid fears that coronavirus (COVID-19) will weigh on the global energy demand. However, the escalation of Turkey-Syria tension and Saudi Arabia’s push for more production cuts are likely to offer the latest pullback moves.
Coronavirus has been the key pandemic weighing over the global trading sentiment off-late. The increase in cases from South Korea and Italy were the initial triggers while the latest first-ones in the list, including the US, propelled the risk-off afterward.
Recently, the Bank of America/Merrill Lynch revises down the global growth forecast to 2.8% for 2020, the weakest since 2009.
This could be read in conjunction with the Reuters report stating Saudi Arabia’s likely reduction in oil exports to China, by nearly 5,00,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March, due to the slump in refinery demand. That said, Financial Times (FT) recently came out with the news that the kingdom is pushing hard for a production cut of additional one million bpd to be agreed during the next week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia mostly known as OPEC+.
Elsewhere, geopolitical tension between Syria and Turkey gets stiff after the Syrian army killed nearly 29 Turkish troops. News recently crossed wires that the US stands by its NATO ally Turkey.
Amid all these catalysts, the US 10-year treasury yields decline two basis points (bps) to 1.277% whereas Japan’s NIKKEI drop 2.76% to 21,336 by the press time.
Oil traders will now keep eyes on the Coronavirus updates for near-term direction while the US Baker Hughes Rig Counts, prior 679, can also offer intermediate moves.
Technical Analysis
A sustained downside below the recent bottom of surrounding $45.95 can fetch the energy benchmark towards $44.50 ahead of highlighting 2018 low close to $42.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|46.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36%
|Today daily open
|46.79
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51.12
|Daily SMA50
|55.78
|Daily SMA100
|56.22
|Daily SMA200
|56.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|48.81
|Previous Daily Low
|45.96
|Previous Weekly High
|54.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.18
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.05
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.72
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|45.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|42.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|50.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|51.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY revisits three-week low near 109.30 amid mixed Japan data, risk-off
USD/JPY drops back to test the three-week low near 109.30 following the release of Japan’s data-dump. While downbeat macro news keeps highlighting the recessionary fears for Japan, risk aversion is likely helping the Japanese yen at the moment.
AUD/USD meets fresh supply, eyes decade lows amid risk-aversion
AUD/USD sees fresh selling over the last hour and looks to test the 11-year low of 0.6541, as the bears fight back control amid broad risk-aversion induced by coronavirus pandemic fears and its negative economic fallout across the globe.
The Fed Will Cut Rates on March 18
WTI stays below $47.00 amid a mixed play of key catalysts
WTI bears dominate near $46.60, down 0.30%, during the early trading session on Friday. The black gold dropped to the lowest since early-January 2019 the previous day amid fears that coronavirus (COVID-19) will weigh on the global energy demand.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.