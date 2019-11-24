WTI stays above 200-day SMA as risk tone recovers, Iran poses threats

- WTI seesaws around $58.00 amid broad risk-on, strong USD.
- Geopolitical tension surrounding Iran keeps risk aversion on cards.
- Hong Kong election results show pro-Democracy candidates in the lead.
With the market’s risk sentiment recovering off-late, WTI refrains from extending the previous declines while trading around $58.00 during Monday’s Asian session.
The black gold reacts positively to the news that Hong Kong’s Democratic candidates are leading on more than half of 452 district council seats during the latest local election result counting. The same is likely to tame the deadly protests that rocked the Asian economy off-late.
Also contributing to the energy benchmark’s strength is the AFP news that relied on the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comment that Iran is planning attacks against the Jewish state and everything possible would be done to prevent them. Additionally, news from Aljazeera mentions states that Iran has caught some mercenaries and claim that the United States (US), Israel and Saudi Arabia took advantage of the recent protests in the country.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields take rounds to 1.77% while the S&P 500 Futures also marks 0.17% gains with 3,118 being the quote.
On the data front, a weekly release of the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Counts declined for the fifth consecutive time on Friday. Furthermore, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, mostly known as OPEC+, are likely to keep the production cuts on the cards at its December meeting, which in turn acts as a price positive news after the initial speculations that Russia will step back from further reduction in the output.
Even so, the US dollar (USD) strength keeps the check on commodity prices and hence any recovery in the trading sentiment, needs to be analyzed properly for further direction.
Technical Analysis
While 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) around $57.60 acts as immediate support, the quote needs to cross the monthly top near $58.80 to aim for $60.00, if not then last week’s low of $54.89 can flash on sellers’ radars.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|57.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.68
|Daily SMA50
|55.86
|Daily SMA100
|55.97
|Daily SMA200
|57.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.76
|Previous Daily Low
|57.53
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
