- The oil prices have turned balance after a 4% fall ahead of the OPEC meeting.
- Western central banks have raised concerns over growth forecasts amid higher inflation rates.
- The expectations of additional oil output by the OPEC won’t be able to offset the supply worries.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is oscillating in a narrow range of $108.10-108.41 in the early Tokyo session. The black gold has turned sideways after displaying a steep fall from Wednesday’s high at $112.73. Investors have surrendered their longs from the oil counter amid optimism on additional oil supply in the OPEC meeting on Thursday. The oil prices have fallen more than 4% in the Asian session as Western central banks have shown concerns over the growth forecasts due to the rapid rate hike process.
Traders must be aware of the fact that the global economy is operating on an already tight oil market. The sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine have restricted a significant amount of oil in the global supply. Fixing the imbalance in the demand-supply mechanism is not a cakewalk. However, the OPEC cartel will do its best to reduce the imbalance and may focus on bringing price stability.
It is worth noting that only two countries from the OPEC cartel carry the potential to release more oil: Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE). The dual is already enjoying more fund inflows due to higher prices and higher supply. Despite the merits of the two catalysts, the economies are unable to produce more oil due to production capacity constraints.
On the inventories front, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) has reported a significant fall in the oil inventories by US firms. The oil stockpiles slipped by 2.762 million barrels for the week ending June 24. However, the inventories of gasoline and distillates rose by 2.6 million barrels in total for the last two weeks.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.27
|Today Daily Change
|-2.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.20
|Today daily open
|110.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|113.27
|Daily SMA50
|109.29
|Daily SMA100
|104.93
|Daily SMA200
|91.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.06
|Previous Daily Low
|108.51
|Previous Weekly High
|110.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.17
|Previous Monthly High
|118.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|97.21
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dribbles around key support below 0.6900, China PMI, US PCE inflation eyed
AUD/USD holds onto the previous day’s bounce off important support while taking rounds to 0.6870 during Thursday’s inactive early Asian session. In addition to defending the corrective pullback, the Aussie pair also portrays the market’s anxiety ahead of important data from a major customer China.
EUR/USD renews fortnight low with eyes on 1.0420, focus on EU/US inflation
EUR/USD bears take a breather around mid 1.0400s, pressured near 1.0440 by the press time, as sour sentiment joins anxiety ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation version. The latest inaction could be linked to the general market dormancy during the initial hours of the Asian session.
Gold loses battle from $1820, focus shifts to US Core PCE Price Index
Gold price (XAU/USD) has turned sideways after displaying wild swings in the New York session. The precious metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,814.96-1,819.13 after reversing its gains.
Polygon's MATIC price signals hard times to come, here's why
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!