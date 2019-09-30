WTI stabilizes around 13-day low amid a lack of fresh clues

- WTI stays below nearly eight-week-old rising trend-line.
- Easing geopolitical tension, demand-supply concerns weigh on the energy prices.
- Headlines Manufacturing PMIs, API data will be followed for fresh impulse.
While price negative headlines form the Middle East and Russia diverted market attention off China data during week-start trading, WTI stays modestly changed near $54.50 amid early Asian morning on Tuesday.
Not only mixed economics from China but Saudi Arabia’s refrain from harsh steps towards Iran and the following response of Tehran also seems to have helped drag the oil benchmark to the 13-day low on Monday. Adding to the weakness were concerns about increasing output supply as Saudi Aramco conveyed full recovery from the drones attack that has roots from Iran. Elsewhere, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak shows readiness to consider starting new oil projects in Iraqi Kurdistan.
It should also be noted that the Washington Post’s news concerning the return of global investors to Saudi Arabia also indicates a future increase in oil output and could have weighed on the sentiment.
Westpac follows market footsteps while blaming geopolitics for the recent decline in oil prices as it says, “Political tensions have also eased, with Saudi Arabia and its allies taking a more cautious approach to the situation. This has seen crude oil prices come off sharply since the days after the attack. In fact, Brent crude is trading only USD0.60/bbls higher than the day before the Houthi rebels launched a drone attack on Saudi’s oil facilities.”
Investors now await details of manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) from the Euro-zone, the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) for fresh details whereas weekly release of the US Crude Oil Stock by the American Petroleum Institute (API) could as well entertain energy traders. Further to note is that the Chinese markets are off for a week, which in turn could limit the US-China trade headlines.
Technical Analysis
Unless rising back beyond an ascending trend-line since August 07, at $55.10 now, WTI is less likely to revisit the 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) level near $56.50. As a result, late-August low nearing $53.00 seems to be on the bears’ radar for now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around two-year lows after weak German data
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.0900 after hitting the lowest since 2017. Preliminary German HICP inflation for September disappointed with 0.9%, weighing on the euro. US-Sino trade relations are eyed.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.
USD/JPY climbs to fresh daily highs above 108
After spending the majority of the day fluctuating in a relatively narrow band below the 108 handle, the USD/JPY turned north in the last hour and advanced to a fresh daily high of 108.15.
Gold trades above $1,480, struggles to pull away from multi-week lows
After closing the previous week below the critical $1,500 handle, the XAU/USD pair started the new week on the backfoot and slumped to its lowest level since early August at $1,480.
Fed Actions Are More Impactful on Gold & Silver Than Political Circuses
Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi has begun impeachment inquiry against President Donald J. Trump. Partisan camps on both sides have planted their stakes in the ground, but investors want to know how the unfolding political drama will impact their wealth.