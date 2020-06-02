WTI snaps three-day winning streak, under $36.00, ahead of API data

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI remains pressured after stepping back from $35.90.
  • Fresh risks from the US question the energy benchmark’s recent strength.
  • US President Trump threatens to take all measures to tame the riots.
  • API Weekly Crude Oil Stock, geopolitical headlines will be the key.

WTI drops to $35.60, down 0.35% on a day, amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark defies the previous three-day rise from $31.33 while stepping back from $35.90.

The black gold’s latest declines seem to have taken clues from the riots in the US. The protests against the alleged killing of Minnesota’s George Floyd have turned severe with rioters occupying the area near the White House. As a result, US President Donald Trump announced to take severe measures, if needed use all available resources, military or social, to take the situation under control.

Following the recent escalation in the geopolitical tension, S&P 500 Futures drops 0.55% to 3,036. Also portraying the risk-off sentiment could be Japan’s Nikkei and the US 10-year Treasury yields that defy the previous day’s upbeat performance.

While the geopolitical tension is likely to keep the energy prices under pressure, for now, traders may wait for the updates concerning the US-China relations and weekly private inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) for fresh impulse.

Additionally, updates concerning the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies including Russia, mostly known as OPEC+, will also be the key ahead of this week’s meeting. The global oil producers are so far expected to extend the 9.7 million barrels a day output cut for nearly two months, which in turn could help the oil prices to remain positive. Further, the API data previously marked an increase of 8.731 million barrels into the inventories.

Technical analysis

Given the bulls’ failures to cross a 100-day SMA level of $36.60, oil prices may witness increased downside on the break of a five-week-old support line, currently near $33.75.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 35.64
Today Daily Change -0.08
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 35.72
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 30.39
Daily SMA50 26.02
Daily SMA100 37.14
Daily SMA200 47.11
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 36.04
Previous Daily Low 34.45
Previous Weekly High 35.92
Previous Weekly Low 31.33
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 35.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 35.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 34.77
Daily Pivot Point S2 33.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 33.18
Daily Pivot Point R1 36.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 37
Daily Pivot Point R3 37.95

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed

AUD/USD: Stellar performance refreshes 18-week top above 0.6800, RBA eyed

Having dominated the markets at the week’s start, AUD/USD bulls keep the reins around 0.6810, high of 0.6814, at the beginning of Tuesday’s Asian session. RBA is widely anticipated to keep the current monetary policy unchanged.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY looks for a firm direction above 107.00 with eyes on US civil unrest

USD/JPY looks for a firm direction above 107.00 with eyes on US civil unrest

USD/JPY fails to extend the previous day’s losses amid fresh challenges to risk. The yen pair dropped the previous day amid broad US dollar weakness. A lack of data from Japan keeps traders focused on the geopolitical issues for fresh impulse.

USD/JPY News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon

XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.

Read more

Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753

Gold: Bulls cheer immediate rising channel, aim for $1,753

Gold prices print four-day winning streak to probe $1,740. A four-day-old ascending trend channel formation and sustained trading above 200-HMA keeps buyers hopeful. $1,710 offers key support ahead of Wednesday’s low.

Gold News

WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel

WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel

Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures