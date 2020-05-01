WTI snaps three-day winning streak, downed 3% to $18 mark

- WTI corrects from two-week highs amid global gloom and doom.
- Supply gut worries resurface despite global output cuts.
- Oil prices eye deeper fall in 2020 – Reuters poll
WTI (June futures on Nymex) is on a steady decline so far in the European trading, extending the correction from a two-week high of $20.45 reached in early Asia.
The US oil, currently, trades -3.10% at 18.25 after recovering 25% on Thursday and booking an 8% monthly loss. The recent three-day winning streak in the black gold was backed by easing fears over excessive oil supplies and evaporating demand globally, as most major economies veered towards lockdown easing.
Additionally, news that major oil companies announced voluntary crude production cuts and the US considering measures to support the domestic oil companies also help oil prices with its recovery from the historic crash. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday, the plan could include adding millions of barrels of oil to already-teeming national reserves.
However, the number of new coronavirus cases (showing no signs of abating) and intensifying global recession fears have reignited oil demand concerns. Meanwhile, the storage problems still loom large, calling for sellers to return this Friday.
Technically, the selling interest is likely to accelerate below the daily pivot point of 17.91, as the next strong support is aligned at $16.17 (20-DMA). To the topside, the two-week high of 20.45 will test the bulls’ commitment in the near-term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
