WTI slumps to $58.50 area after EIA report shows large buildup in crude inventories

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EIA's weekly report revealed surprise buildup in US crude oil stocks.
  • OPEC left forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth unchanged. 
  • Focus shifts to FOMC's updated economic projections.

Crude oil prices came under renewed selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a surprise buildup in the crude oil stockpiles. After slumping to a fresh daily low of $58.09 with the initial market reaction, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) recovered modestly and was last seen trading at $58.50, losing nearly 1% on a daily basis.

EIA data weighs on WTI

According to the EIA, commercial crude oil inventories increased by 0.8 million barrels in the week ending December 6th, compared with analysts estimate for a decrease of 2.75 million barrels.

Earlier in the day, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in its monthly oil market report said that it left the forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth unchanged at 1.08 million barrels per day.

Investors will ve paying close attention to the FOMC announcements in the post-settlement trade on Wednesday. Although the Fed's monetary policy is unlikely to affect crude oil's valuation, the updated economic projections could provide fresh insights regarding the possibility of an economic slowdown in 2020, which could also impact the energy demand outlook. 

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 58.44
Today Daily Change -0.75
Today Daily Change % -1.27
Today daily open 59.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.65
Daily SMA50 55.97
Daily SMA100 55.95
Daily SMA200 57.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.59
Previous Daily Low 58.61
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.63

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

