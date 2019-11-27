WTI slumps below $58 after EIA reports surprise build in US crude oil stocks

- EIA says crude oil inventories in US rose by 1.6 million barrels.
- Crude production in US rose to fresh record high of 12.9 million barrels per day.
- WTI reverses direction and erases all of this week's gains.
Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure in the last hour after the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed a larger-than-expected in crude oil stockpiles in the US.
US oil production rises to fresh record highs
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which rose to $58.65 earlier in the day, was last seen trading at $57.60, losing 1.2% on the day. With this sharp drop, the WTI erased all the gains it posted in the first half of the week.
The EIA said crude oil stocks in the US increased by 1.6 million barrels in the week ended November 22nd, compared with market expectation for a draw of 418,000 barrels. Further details of the publication revealed that crude production rose 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a fresh record high of 12.9 million bpd to further weigh on the WTI.
Earlier in the week, heightened hopes of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) extending the output curbs when the group meets in Vienna on December 5th and 6th provided a boost to crude oil prices. Although markets don't expect the group to deepen cuts, reports suggest that there are discussions about whether to have a three or a six-month extension.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.74
|Today Daily Change
|-0.63
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.08
|Today daily open
|58.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.93
|Daily SMA50
|55.79
|Daily SMA100
|55.97
|Daily SMA200
|57.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.59
|Previous Daily Low
|57.81
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
