- WTI downed by Saudi oil supplies restoration news, eyes $ 57.
- Focus on Mid-East geopolitical and US-China trade updates.
WTI (futures on Nymex) witnessed good two-way price movement so far this Monday, now losing nearly 1% to hit the lowest levels in six days at 57.41.
WTI aiming to close last Monday’s bullish opening gap?
The barrel of WTI started out the week on a bullish note, having rallied over 1% on weekend reports that Yemen rebels have warned Saudi and the US that Iran is considering another strike soon. Responding to this, Saudi’s Foreign Minister warned that if Iran attacks again, it would be an act of war. The Mid-East geopolitical escalation buoyed the sentiment around oil earlier on Monday.
However, the sentiment turned bearish in the European session following the reports that Saudi Arabian oil facilities will restore oil supplies by early next week. On September 14th, the Houthi rebels attacked Saudi’s oil facilities and disrupted oil production by half that accounts for about 5% of the global supplies.
Moreover, the prices also remain weighed down by risk-aversion, spurred after the Eurozone and German manufacturing PMI reports confirmed a recession and stoked global growth fears. Also, growing uncertainty over the US-China trade talks continues to dent the investors’ sentiment, in turn collaborating to the downside in the higher-yielding oil.
Looking ahead, markets will continue to weigh in the Saudi oil production news and therefore, the risks remain to the downside in oil prices. The focus will also remain on the Mid-East and trade development for near-term trading opportunities.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.86
|Today daily open
|58.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.54
|Daily SMA50
|56.04
|Daily SMA100
|56.96
|Daily SMA200
|56.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.2
|Previous Daily Low
|57.89
|Previous Weekly High
|63.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.56
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
