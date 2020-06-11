WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak

- WTI extends pullback from four-day top of $40.04.
- The EIA inventory fall, US-China tussle add strength to the post-Fed consolidation.
- US economics, Sino-American story might entertain traders amid a light calendar.
WTI stays pressured near $38.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The oil benchmark again ticked beyond $40.00 during the previous day but failed to keep the Fed-led gains. The reason could be spotted from the recently refreshed US-China tension. Additionally, traders seem to offer a late reaction to the heavy stockpiles data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The EIA inventories for the week ended on June 05 grew past -1.738M forecast to +5.72M. On Tuesday, inventory data from the private reporter, American Petroleum Institute (API), also marked a notable build of 8.42 million barrels versus forecasted declines of 0.483 million barrels.
Talking about the Fed and its market impact, the US central bank marked a dovish halt with no rate alterations joining watered-down economic projections and rate forecasts. Chairman Jerome Powell also showed readiness to use unconventional tools like the Yield Curve Control (YCC). Following the event, the US dollar extended its weakness towards refreshing the three-month low, as per the US dollar index (DXY).
The greenback’s fall was aptly cheered by the oil traders but couldn’t hold the rise amid fresh US-China tussle. China’s Global Times indirectly criticized US President Trump’s take on the Fed’s performance. The move was then altered by US Vice President Mike Pence who showed tough stand against Beijing on the trade deal. However, the BNN’s news that the dragon nation still buys enough of American Soybeans might help recede the tension.
It should also be noted that the geopolitical tension in Libya as the recently announced extension of OPEC+ output cut favor the bulls. On the contrary, Saudi Arabia’s signal to not favor further stretching of production cut might keep the optimism chained.
Technical analysis
Despite posting a higher low formation, WTI bears might notice another failure of oil prices to stay beyond $40.00 as a ray of hope. Though, a downside break of the monthly support line, currently around $37.20/15, becomes necessary for confirmation of additional weakness.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|38.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.12%
|Today daily open
|39.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34.79
|Daily SMA50
|28.01
|Daily SMA100
|35.71
|Daily SMA200
|46.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.04
|Previous Daily Low
|37.93
|Previous Weekly High
|39.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.45
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|39.23
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.73
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|38.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trims Fed-led gains, still bullish around 0.7000
AUD/USD tries to settle around 0.7000 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session. The US central bank action, actually inaction, propelled the Aussie pair to refresh the multi-day high to 0.7065 before a few hours.
USD/JPY bears catch a breather close to 107.00 after Fed showdown
USD/JPY stabilizes after bouncing off 18-day low of 107.00. The pair slumped to the lowest since May 18 while testing 107.00 after the US central bank’s dovish appearance before a few hours. A light calendar could keep risk catalysts in focus.
WTI slips below $39.00 to snap two-day winning streak
WTI stays pressured near $38.75 amid the early Asian session on Thursday. The oil benchmark again ticked beyond $40.00 during the previous day but failed to keep the Fed-led gains. The reason could be spotted from the recently refreshed US-China tension.
Gold: Fades upside momentum near multi-day top above $1,700
Gold prices seesaw around the highest in over a week. The yellow metal seems to trim the US Fed-led gains. A sustained break above 18-day-old falling trend line, MACD signals favor the buyers.
What to trade when the Fed remains in cautious mode
The Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday highlighted how the US central bank will act as a crutch for the US economy for at least the next 2 years. The majority of the FOMC do not expect to see rates rise from 0% until 2022.