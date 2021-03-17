WTI slips back under $64.00 following the latest weekly EIA inventory report

- WTI has been on the back foot for most of the session, slipping under $64.00 in recent trade.
- The latest EIA inventory report triggered some selling, but traders are now looking ahead to the FOMC.
Crude oil continues to trade with a negative bias, as has been the case since the start of the week. Front-month WTI futures prices were unable to hold above the $65.00 level for very long during Wednesday’s Asia Pacific session and by the time European market participants arrived, selling pressure had taken over again.
WTI is now trading just under the $64.00 level, only slightly above weekly lows in the $63.60s, down about 90 cents or 1.4% on the day. If bearish momentum continues, a test of last week’s low at just above $63.00, which also coincides with WTI’s 21-day moving average at just under $63.00, seems likely.
Driving the day
The recently released official US EIA crude oil inventory report has helped to push crude oil prices back towards lows of the day under $64.00; though headline crude oil stocks saw a smaller than expected build of 2.396M (versus forecasts for a build of 2.964M), this seems to have disappointed markets after Tuesday’s weekly private API inventory data showed a 1M barrel draw – perhaps some traders had been expecting the official numbers to follow API’s estimate and these traders would have been disappointed. Meanwhile, gasoline and distillate inventories both posted surprise builds.
However, crude oil markets had already been trading on the back foot prior to the release of EIA inventories; crude oil markets seem to be being dragged lower by downside in US equity markets, which seem to be dropping as a result of a ramp-up in US government bond yields to fresh cycle highs ahead of the release of Wednesday’s FOMC monetary policy decision, accompanying updated dot-plot and economic forecasts and post-meeting press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
In terms of crude oil-specific news, there has not been too much to get excited about. The EU continues to head back towards lockdown, with France set to soon announce stricter measures and Poland recently announcing a new lockdown. Meanwhile, the EU/AstraZeneca vaccine debacle continues to slow the bloc’s vaccine rollout and this is pushing back the timeline towards herd-immunity, which has not been taken particularly well by the crude oil complex. Separately, the International Energy Agency (IEA) held their forecast for global oil demand growth for 2021 steady.
Wti
|Overview
|Today last price
|64.05
|Today Daily Change
|-0.96
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.48
|Today daily open
|65.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.91
|Daily SMA50
|57.82
|Daily SMA100
|51.08
|Daily SMA200
|45.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|65.47
|Previous Daily Low
|63.87
|Previous Weekly High
|67.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|63.11
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|64.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|64.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|63.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|65.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|67.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.19 ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 as tension mounts ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve decision. The bank will try to balance between growth hopes and rate hike fears. The euro has been hit by the row over AstraZeneca's vaccines.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.39 as tension mounts toward the FOMC
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 in a tight range as markets await the Fed decision later in the day. The focus is on the bank's forecasts for employment, inflation and interest rates, which may reflect an improvement in the economy.
Fed's dot plot to provide next directional clue for XAU/USD
Gold continues to fluctuate in weekly range between key levels. USD gathers strength amid rising US Treasury bond yields. FOMC policymakers will reveal long-term rate expectations in Economic Projections.
SEC v. Ripple case takes another turn that could boost XRP price by 60%
SEC v. Ripple case reached a new milestone on Monday as the defendant responded with a letter to the judge. The letter states that the SEC’s motion to strike the company’s lack of fair notice defense is disfavored and not allowed in this Circuit.
SNDL Stock and Forecast: Sundial Growers Inc set for further gains on SAF news
Sundial Growers (SNDL) continues to probe higher on Tuesday after the positive reaction to Monday's SAF Group joint venture. SNDL shares closed 14% higher on Monday and are 1.5% on Tuesday at $1.64. Sundial (SNDL) results are due tomorrow March 17 with a conference call on March 18.