WTI slips back from 12-month highs above $56.00, still trades well in the green

- WTI surged above $56.00 on Wednesday amid a cocktail of bullish developments.
- Though WTI has now slipped back to closer to $55.50, it still trades with solid gains on the day and week.
WTI surged for a third straight day on Wednesday, rallying from around the $55.00 mark during early European trading hours to as high as the $56.30s in wake of the 14:00GMT crude oil pit open (which is often followed by increased volume). However, in recent trade, it appears as though some long have been taking profit and WTI has slipped back to closer to the $55.50 mark.
Still, on the day front-month WTI crude oil futures are up more than 1.5% and trade with gains of well above 6.0% on the week. Needless to say, crude oil hit fresh 12-month highs on Wednesday and the longer-term bulls will be targeting the January 2020 highs just under $66.00.
Driving the day
A number of bullish factors have helped the crude complex post large gains for a third successive day; firstly, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee met on Wednesday and agreed to maintain their supply cut policy, a sign which analysts took as suggesting the cartel is happy to see that their supply cuts are draining inventories despite an uncertain demand recovery outlook. On Tuesday, OPEC+’s Joint Technical Committee leaked information that it believes (in its base case scenario) that global oil stockpiles will decline below their five-year average by June.
Secondly, broader market risk appetite is being bolstered by a combination of vaccine and US fiscal stimulus optimism; on the former, the latest update from the US CDC said that over 1.3M vaccines are now being administered per day in the country and that the prevalence of the virus is now in decline. Meanwhile, markets continue to bet that another healthy dose of fiscal stimulus is on the way, with one of US President Joe Biden’s economic advisors suggesting that he thought a $1.3T package would be the one to eventually pass Congress. For reference, Biden and the Democrats are pushing for a $1.9T stimulus package whilst 10 moderate Senate Republicans have made the offer to pass a $618B package (which Biden and the Democrats say is much too small). Either way, a healthy dose of stimulus is on the way and will boost the US economic (and crude oil demand) recovery. Thirdly, crude oil was also boosted by another bullish inventory report…
Bullish inventory report
WTI saw significant upside in wake of a bullish week EIA crude oil inventory report; as indicated might be the case by Tuesday’s weekly private API inventory release, headline EIA crude oil stocks saw a surprise draw of 994K barrels versus expectations for a 446K build. Last week’s drop saw aggregate US crude oil stockpiles drop to 475.7M barrels, its lowest level since March 2020.
Cushing stocks also dwindled by 1.517M barrels. Gasoline inventories, however, saw a much larger than expected build of 4.466M (expectations were for a build of 1.134M), but this was not enough to take the bullish edge off of the report. The drop in headline crude oil stocks, combined with a pick up in the weekly refinery utilisation rate (up 0.6% WoW) points to a demand recovery, argued market commentators.
WTI key levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.51
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|1.46
|Today daily open
|54.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.59
|Daily SMA50
|49.3
|Daily SMA100
|44.73
|Daily SMA200
|41.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.16
|Previous Daily Low
|53.32
|Previous Weekly High
|53.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.8
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|55.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|56.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.33
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD escapes 1.20 amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot but off the lows. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI also exceeded estimates with 58.7 points. Fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
Ethereum price breaks $1,600 in unstoppable rally targeting $2,000
Ethereum price has just broken $1,600 across all exchanges. The smart-contracts giant aims for a price target of $2,000 in the long-term as most on-chain metrics are in his favor.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
Silver (XAG/USD) has stalled its overnight recovery mode over the last hours, as the bulls are struggling to find acceptance above the $27 mark.
GameStop (GME) Stock soars from the ashes and tops $100, three reasons for the comeback
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the poster child of the recent market craze, has been staging an impressive recovery with a jump above $100. Shares of the videogame company collapsed from the high of $483 last week – and close of $325 on Friday – to $90 at the end of Tuesday's session.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.