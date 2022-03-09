WTI slides back to $117s amid more conciliatory Russo-Ukraine rhetoric ahead of key Thursday talks

- Better sounding newsflow regarding the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the Russo-Ukraine war is weighing heavily on crude oil.
- Talks between the Russian and Ukrainian Foreign Ministers on Thursday will be key.
- WTI is currently down more than $7.50 as traders also mull a possible US/Iran nuclear deal and further reserve releases.
A slightly more conciliatory tone to the rhetoric from Ukrainian and Russian officials regarding the possibility of a diplomatic solution to the war ahead of Thursday’s meeting of the two nations’ Foreign Ministers in Turkey has seen oil markets plunge. Russia said on Wednesday that “some progress” had been made with Ukraine and laid out a potential territorial compromise, while a Ukrainian official close to President Zelenskyy hinted that Russian demands for “neutrality” can be discussed. Front-month WTI futures have subsequently tanked nearly $6.50 per barrel on the session to near the $118 level, a near $12 turnaround from Tuesday’s highs near $130.
Traders also said that markets were taking a more relaxed view on the US ban on Russian oil imports announced on Tuesday and that this was weighing on prices. “Theoretically, the US could even offset the outages from Russia with its own production,” said an analyst at Commerzbank. Elsewhere, some traders cited expectations for more oil reserve releases as triggering profit-taking after the head of the International Energy Agency hinted that last week’s decision by member nations to release 60M barrels could be the first of further releases.
As oil traders continue to juggle numerous competing themes, choppy market conditions are likely here to stay for some time. With Iran’s chief negotiator in the nuclear talks having arrived back in Vienna on Wednesday to continue discussions, it may well be that a deal is imminent, despite recent concerns that the Russians were adding additional demands. A deal would pave the way for over 1.3M barrels in daily Iranian crude oil exports to return to global markets. In the more immediate future, focus will return to the global crude oil inventory situation with the release of weekly official US data at 1530GMT.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|115.18
|Today Daily Change
|-7.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-5.97
|Today daily open
|122.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.6
|Daily SMA50
|88.91
|Daily SMA100
|82.44
|Daily SMA200
|77.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.51
|Previous Daily Low
|114.92
|Previous Weekly High
|114.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.29
