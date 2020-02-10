WTI: Skidding along the bottom of 2020 downtrend

- OPEC and its allies not seen to intervein at this juncture, weighing on oil.
- Coronavirus sapping up demand sentiment, keeping oil prices on the back foot.
The price of a barrel of oil, West Texas Intermediate crude,(WTI) has been trapped in a narrow range and skidding along the bottom of this year's downtrend in the $49 handle. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $49.74.
Oil futures were performing at their worst levels for more than a year as Chinese demand falls out he 'bottom of the barrel' in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak which continues to disrupt financial market's confidence and weighs negatively on the demand side outlook for energy.
Markets are looking for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC and its allies, to intervein at this juncture, however, the sentiment is that they are unlikely to immediately deliver an additional cut to production. A joint technical committee meeting last week suggested an additional production cut of 600,000 barrels a day, but Russia said it needed more time to consider the proposal. Subsequently, West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery lost 75 cents in Monday's settlement, or 1.5%, to settle at $49.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the lowest front-month finish since Jan. 7, 2019.
While the Energy Information Administration will release its short-term energy outlook report Today, markets are likely more tuned into the updates surrounding the coronavirus. We will then have the monthly oil reports from OPEC, on the same day, and the International Energy Agency the following day which could be more of interest,
Coronavirus updates
China has reported 908 deaths and about 40,000 cases of coronavirus. On Sunday alone, 97 people died which was the highest daily death toll since the outbreak began. Almost 6,500 of the affected patients were in critical condition, authorities said Monday.
US data to affect the US dollar?
Meanwhile, we have key US data this week and we will also hear from chairman Jerome Powell in his Semi-Annual Testimony and we will have both Consumer Price Index and Retail Sales.
WTI levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|49.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.75
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.48
|Today daily open
|50.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.58
|Daily SMA50
|57.8
|Daily SMA100
|56.79
|Daily SMA200
|56.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|51.62
|Previous Daily Low
|50.26
|Previous Weekly High
|52.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.44
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|50.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|50.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|49.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|48.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|51.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|52.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|52.73
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery fades amid coronavirus, broad US dollar strength
AUD/USD failed to hold onto recovery gains beyond 0.6708 despite snapping two-day winning streak on Monday. The Aussie pair currently takes rounds to 0.6685 at the start of Tuesday’s Asian session.
USD/JPY: Greenback exhausted vs. Yen: trades below 110.00 figure
USD/JPY recovery is likely exhausted below the 109.87 resistance. The level to beat for bears is the 109.64/53 price zone. USD/JPY is trading below the 110.00 figure while within Friday’s range.
Euro Hits 4 Month Lows, Six Straight Days of Losses
Investors have been selling euros since the beginning of the month. Granted there's been only six days of trading, the consistency is worrying. The sell-off in EUR/USD took the pair to its weakest level in 4 months.
The price of a barrel of oil, West Texas Intermediate crude,(WTI) has been trapped in a narrow range and skidding along the bottom of this year's downtrend in the $49 handle. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $49.74.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.