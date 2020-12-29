WTI sits above $48.00 as API marks drop in oil inventories, focus on EIA data

- WTI consolidates 30-pip jump in oil prices post API data.
- API registered a surprise draw in the stockpile for the week ended on December 25.
- US dollar weakness adds strength to the commodity’s upside momentum.
- Lack of major data/events directs energy traders to eye official inventory reading.
WTI wavers around $48.10/15 after the initially upbeat reaction to the private stockpile data during early Wednesday in Asia. While recently cautious sentiment might challenge the commodities, US dollar weakness, backed by an expected decline in official oil stocks, can favor the energy bulls.
The black gold recently jumped to $48.36, from $48.03, as the American Petroleum Institute (API) released Weekly Crude Oil Stock for the week ended on December 25. As per the latest release, the oil inventories shrank 4.875 million barrels versus the previous addition of 2.7 million barrels.
Other than the inventory reports, US dollar weakness also favors the commodities. The US dollar index (DXY) marked the heaviest losses in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after the American House representatives backed the $2,000 covid stimulus paycheck signed by President Donald Trump. The move is currently heading towards the Senate approval before being law. However, Republicans have stage obstacles for the much-awaited aid package and can challenge the hopes of future oil demand on expectations of further stimulus.
Elsewhere, Reuters came out with the story suggesting further stability in the oil markets, an indirect challenge to curtail the global oil output cut accord, as preferred by the Saudi-Russia meeting. “The Saudi cabinet said it reviewed on Tuesday the results of a Saudi-Russian joint governmental committee meeting, in which the two countries reaffirmed commitment to the cooperation pact between petroleum-producing countries and the declaration of the OPEC+ group to support the stability of global oil markets, a cabinet statement said,” per the news.
Looking forward, updates concerning the US paycheck voting in the Senate and virus news, considering the recent spread of the covid variant, can offer immediate direction to the oil benchmark. Though major attention will be given to the second-tier US data relating to manufacturing and housing will join the official inventory figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), forecast -2.1M versus -0.56M prior, for a clearer direction.
Technical analysis
A six-week-old ascending trend channel formation keeps WTI bulls hopeful unless witnessing a downside break of $47.30.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|48.14
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.84%
|Today daily open
|47.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|47.04
|Daily SMA50
|43.3
|Daily SMA100
|42.04
|Daily SMA200
|37.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|49
|Previous Daily Low
|47.57
|Previous Weekly High
|49.26
|Previous Weekly Low
|46.19
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|48.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|48.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|46.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|49.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|50.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD en-route fresh multi-month high above 0.7640, eyes US Senate updates
AUD/USD consolidates recent gains above 0.7600 while waiting for US stimulus updates from Capitol Hill. Headlines concerning China, Brexit and the virus can offer additional direction amid a light calendar.
GBP/USD consolidates either side of 1.3500 level as traders mull what’s next for sterling
GBP/USD clings onto reasonable gains that has seen it rise from below 1.3450 to around 1.3500. USD weakness is the main driver of the upside, but recent trade has been very subdued as the year-end approaches.
XAU/USD breaks above $1880 after a visit to $1871
Gold is hovering around $1885, posting a gain of 0.65% on a quiet day. The yellow metal is breaking to the upside, a trading range, following a quick drop to $1871. It rebounded rapidly back to the $1880 zone.
XRP price drops below $0.20 following Coinbase and Crypto.com delistings
XRP was trading at around $0.30 before Coinbase announced it would halt the trading of XRP around January 19, 2021. The digital asset then plummeted by more than 30% within 24 hours and seems to be poised for a bigger pullback as more exchanges are at risk of delisting the asset.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.