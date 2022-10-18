- WTI has climbed above $85.00, the rally could be harmed due to multiple headwinds.
- US administration has announced an oil release of 10-15 million barrels from its SPR.
- The continuation of the no-tolerance approach towards Covid-19 by China has kept a lid on the oil demand.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have extended their Tokyo gains above $85.00 and are oscillating above the same comfortably. The oil prices are still inside the woods, auctioning in a charted territory of $83.56-86.15 from Monday’s trading session.
The reason behind a rebound in oil prices could be tagged to a decline in the US dollar index (DXY), however, the rebound move could get faded amid the presence of multiple headwinds.
Signs of recession in the US economy are bolstering as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is on its way to tighten policy further to achieve its agenda of bringing price stability. Earlier, rate hikes by the Fed have done little in softening the price pressures. Therefore, the confidence lies in further deterioration of growth prospects rather than a slowdown in the price rise index.
Apart from that, a shift of J.P. Morgan liquidity from delivery equity to underweight bonds has undermined the equity class, reported Reuters. A drop in preference for equity doesn’t resemble a condition of a blissful economy.
On the supply front, US President Joe Biden's administration has announced an oil release from its emergency reserve to balance out the demand-supply mechanism. The US economy will release 10-15 million oil barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) this week.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|85.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.35
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|84.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.15
|Daily SMA50
|86.96
|Daily SMA100
|95.43
|Daily SMA200
|97.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.18
|Previous Daily Low
|83.71
|Previous Weekly High
|92.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|84.29
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.02
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.49
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
