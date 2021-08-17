WTI settles in the red near $66.50, eyes on US API inventory data

- Crude oil prices fell for the fourth straight trading day on Tuesday.
- Disappointing macroeconomic data releases continue to weigh on sentiment.
- Investors await API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.
Crude oil prices continued to push lower for the fourth straight trading day on Tuesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled at $66.59, losing more than 1% on a daily basis.
Demand worries drag oil lower
The disappointing Retail Sales and Industrial Production data from China revived concerns over a shaky recovery in global energy demand and weighed on oil prices at the start of the week.
On Tuesday, the data published by the US Census Bureau revealed that Retail Sales contracted by 1.1% in July, compared to market expectation for a decline of 0.2%. Although the Fed's monthly report showed that Industrial Production expanded at a stronger pace than expected in the same period, it failed to help market sentiment improve.
Additionally, Japan announced that it extended the state of emergency through mid-September in several regions and New Zealand imposed a nationwide lockdown until the end of the week.
Reflecting the risk-averse market atmosphere, Wall Street's three main indexes remain on track to register a daily loss of around 1%.
Meanwhile, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that the US' shale oil output climbed to its strongest level since April 2020, per Reuters.
Later in the session, the American Petroleum Institute will release the Weekly Crude Oil Stock data.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|66.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.38
|Today daily open
|67.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|69.79
|Daily SMA50
|71.26
|Daily SMA100
|67.53
|Daily SMA200
|60.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|68.04
|Previous Daily Low
|65.53
|Previous Weekly High
|69.42
|Previous Weekly Low
|65.03
|Previous Monthly High
|76.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|66.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|67.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|65.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.43
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|63.32
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|68.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|69.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
