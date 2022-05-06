WTI set to end week on front foot near $110 as EU agreement on Russian oil ban nears

- Oil looks set to end the week on the front foot, with WTI set to end the week near $110.
- Anticipation of imminent agreement on an EU embargo on Russian oil is being cited as supportive.
- Growth worries, China lockdown risks and torrid conditions in equity markets are for now stopping WTI from pushing above $110.
Global oil prices continued to rise on Friday and look on course to post a second successive weekly gain. Front-month WTI futures were unable to break above Thursday’s highs in the $111.00s per barrel, but nonetheless was last trading up by nearly $1.50 near the $110 mark, with weekly gains currently standing at over $5.50. Market commentators continued to cite expectations for EU nations to soon reach an agreement on a phased Russian oil import ban as supporting the price action.
Sources told Reuters on Friday that the EU is looking at ways to appease some of the small EU nations that have so far refused to sign up for the ban. Another factor being cited as supporting the price action is OPEC+ continued slow pace of bringing fresh supply back to the market. The cartel agreed earlier this week to stick to its current policy of lifting output quotas by 432K barrels per day each month, though there is little confidence that the group will actually be able to meet this output hike target, as Russian output falls amid Western sanctions and smaller OPEC+ nations struggle amid chronic underinvestment.
“The looming EU embargo on Russian oil has the makings of an acute supply squeeze,” one oil market analyst at broker PVM said on Friday. “In any case, OPEC+ is in no mood to help out, even as rallying energy prices spur harmful levels of inflation,” they added.
WTI bulls continue to eye a test of late-March highs in the $116.00s, though for now, worries about slowing global growth and demand in China amid ongoing lockdowns in major cities there is holding back the upside. In its latest forecasts, the Bank of England on Thursday forecast a decent chance of a recession in the UK in 2023 and it is feared that the Eurozone economy may be headed the same way.
Meanwhile, torrid conditions in US (and global) equity markets as investors fret about aggressive Fed tightening, slowing growth, geopolitical risks and China lockdowns risks is also likely dampening crude oil upside. Though weakened as of late, WTI historically has a positive correlation to US equities given its status as a risk-sensitive commodity.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.87
|Today Daily Change
|1.23
|Today Daily Change %
|1.14
|Today daily open
|107.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.32
|Daily SMA50
|103.58
|Daily SMA100
|93.25
|Daily SMA200
|83.5
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.33
|Previous Daily Low
|105.51
|Previous Weekly High
|107.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|95.07
|Previous Monthly High
|109.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.49
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|114.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
