WTI senses selling pressure around $80.00 as China returns to Covid-19 curbs

- China’s weaker economic prospects led by rising Covid-19 infections are weighing on oil prices.
- An unchanged PBOC’s monetary policy has also dampened expectations of a recovery in oil.
- Expectations for the less-hawkish Fed’s policy are failing to support black gold.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have faced barricades while attempting to cross the psychological resistance of $80.00 in the Asian session. Earlier, the asset made an effort for a rebound after refreshing the seven-week low at $77.58. The oil prices could test their two-month low of around $76.17 as the Chinese administration has resorted to Covid-19 restrictions again due to accelerating infections.
Last week, the Chinese government decided to remove restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines to resume normal business activities. However, a steep rise in Covid-19 cases dented the market mood. Investors are in dilemma whether to turn risk-averse due to accelerating Covid-19 cases or pour liquidity as restrictions on the movement of men, materials, and machines are waiving now.
To contain the Covid-19 outbreak, the administration has announced China’s southern metropolis of Guangzhou has been locked down for five days. The city of 19 million has become the epicenter of China’s latest Covid outbreak which is the worst since the start of the pandemic to have hit Guangzhou. Also, Guangzhou city is an economic powerhouse for China and a global manufacturing hub.
Apart from that, the maintenance of status quo by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) may also hurt oil prices. The PBOC was expected to sound dovish as deteriorating economic prospects and vulnerable real estate demand were demanding an expansionary monetary policy.
Meanwhile, expectations of less-hawkish monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are not supporting oil prices. The Fed is looking to trim consumer spending as it could be the only measure that can dilute mounting inflationary pressures. Also, major economies are expecting a recession situation as supportive to curtail price pressures.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.83
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.03
|Today daily open
|80.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|86.55
|Daily SMA50
|85.39
|Daily SMA100
|89.12
|Daily SMA200
|97.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.4
|Previous Daily Low
|77.6
|Previous Weekly High
|89.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|77.6
|Previous Monthly High
|92.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|79.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|77.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|75.27
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|84.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|87.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
