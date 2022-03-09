WTI seesaws around $122.00 as API inventories battle risks from Russia-Ukraine stand-off

- WTI probes three-day uptrend while easing from 14-year top.
- API inventories marked surprised build for the week ended on March 04.
- Western leaders ban Russian energy imports, sentiment improved after Ukraine retreated from NATO membership goals.
- China inflation, EIA stockpile data may offer intermediate directions but risk catalysts are the key to follow.
WTI crude oil buyers take a breather at around $122.50 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, after refreshing a 14-year high during the latest three-day uptrend.
The weekly oil industry stockpiles from the American Petroleum Institute (API) seem to have joined the receding geopolitical fears from Ukraine to test the oil buyers of late. On the same line were the sanctions to import Russian oil and gas from the US and the UK. However, Moscow’s readiness to retaliate and hidden dissatisfactory from Kyiv's latest moves keep oil buyers hopeful around the highest levels last seen during 2008.
That said, the latest API Weekly Crude Oil Stock reversed the previous -6.1M figures with a 2.811M mark during the week ended on March 4.
“In a nod to Russia, Ukraine is reportedly no longer insisting on NATO membership,” reported AFP on Tuesday. The news also joins the confirmation of the first humanitarian corridor in Ukraine to tame the fears of an oil supply crunch and tested WTI bulls. However, Russia may not cheer Kyiv’s intention to dump NATO membership goal as Moscow may fear the enemy to join the European Union (EU), which in turn demolishes President Vladimir Putin’s unsaid target of putting Kremlin-controlled leader in Ukraine.
Elsewhere, the US and the UK announced the ban on importing oil land gas from Russia, Britain did it in a phased manner due to its more reliance on Moscow’s energy import. It’s worth noting that the EU is also on the same line. In response, Russian President Vladimir Putin as he bans the export of products and raw materials out of the Russian Federation until December 31.
It should be observed the chatters surrounding Iran’s denuclearization and geopolitical tensions in Libya also favored oil buyers of late. Additionally, OPEC Secretary General Barkindo recently mentioned that there is no shortage of oil, which in turn tests the energy bulls.
Given the mixed news and the market’s wait for more catalysts, the US 10-year Treasury yields fail to extend the previous day’s positive performance around 1.84% whereas the S&P 500 Futures remain steady at the latest.
Moving on, China’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Producer Price Index (PPI) for February, expected 0.8% and 8.7% versus 0.9% and 9.1% respectively, will direct immediate moves of the WTI crude oil prices. Following that, the weekly official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected -0.833M versus -2.597M, will be important to watch. Above all, headlines from Russia and Ukraine, as well as Iran’s denuclearization and geopolitical tussles in Libya, will be important to watch.
Technical analysis
A higher-high formation keeps WTI bulls directed towards the previous record top near $148.00, marked in 2008.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|122.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|122.49
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95.9
|Daily SMA50
|87.98
|Daily SMA100
|82.04
|Daily SMA200
|76.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.51
|Previous Daily Low
|114.92
|Previous Weekly High
|114.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|122.08
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|116.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|127.7
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|139.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure sub-0.7300
AUD/USD struggles for clear directions around 0.7270 during Wednesday’s Asian session, after declining to the fresh one-week low on breaking the 200-DMA. Even so, the Aussie pair’s clear U-turn from the one-year-old descending trend line.
Gold holds below a key technical -61.8% golden ratio
Gold, XAU/USD is a touch soft in early Asia, down 0.13% at the time of writing as the price backs away from a key technical level on the longer-term charts, namely the golden -61.8% ratio of 2021's range.
EUR/USD confirms falling wedge but bulls needs validation from 1.0930
EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.0900, following the first positive daily closing in six. The major currency pair fades Monday’s bounce off the lowest levels last seen during May 2020. Multiple supports to test bears before March 2020 low.
Solana price must breach this level for SOL to enter a new bull run
Solana price is very close to breaking down below one of the strongest bearish patterns in technical analysis: the descending triangle. If sellers can take control and push Solana below the formation, a 40% wipeout is very likely to occur.
The volatility in commodities is excessive and not warranted
The focus on US and global inflation is premature because the peaks and valleys in commodities are still unfolding. Worries about commodities are rife, especially copper and aluminum, where we can run out of stockpiles this year.