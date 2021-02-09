WTI sees seventh day of gains, little changed after bullish API inventory numbers

- WTI flatlined around $58.40 into the 22:00GMT futures market close despite a bullish API inventory report.
- But WTI still managed its seventh day of gains as the underlying fundamental picture remains bullish.
Front-month futures prices for the American benchmark for sweet light crude, West Texas Intermediary (or WTI), was little changed in wake of a bullish weekly API private inventory report released just after 21:30GMT. Market conditions are thin ahead of the start of the Asia Pacific session and WTI flatlined around the $58.40 mark prior to the 22:00GMT futures market close, around 20 cents away from 13-month highs just above $58.60. Futures markets reopen at 23:00GMT and volume should start to pick up a little again.
Driving the day
WTI ended the CME trading pit session (which ends at 19:30GMT) up 39 cents at $58.36, marking a seventh straight day of gains. Gains on Tuesday were comparatively more modest than during the prior six days and trade was comparatively choppier; in the immediate aftermath of the CME crude oil pit open at 14:00GMT (which typically sees a pick-up in volatility), WTI dropped as low as the $57.20s, down 1.3% at worst levels. However, bulls were keen to buy the dip as markets continue to sing the same old bullish narrative; more US stimulus plus rapid vaccine rollouts mean an aggressive global recovery in demand is incoming, meanwhile, OPEC+ and the Saudis seem keen to keep market conditions tight with their impressive flexibility.
Elsewhere, in its latest monthly Short Term Energy Outlook report, the EIA cut its forecast for 2021 world oil demand growth by 180K barrels per day to 5.38M YoY but raised its forecast for 2022 demand growth by 190K barrels per day to 3.5M YoY. More bullishly, the report downgraded its forecast for US production in 2021 to a decline of 290K barrels per day (meaning it sees average US daily output at 11.02M barrels in 2021), a larger decline than the previously forecast decline of 190K barrels per day.
Bullish Weekly API Report
This week’s just-released API report, which tracks changes in energy inventories in the week ending on 1 February, was a bullish one for crude oil, with crude oil inventories posting a surprise 3.5M barrel draw versus expectations for a 1M build. Traders now await confirmation from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday, who release their official weekly inventory report. Perhaps the bullish impulse of the surprise draw was negated by a much larger than expected build in gasoline inventories of 4.8M barrels (versus expectations for a more modest build of 1.8M barrels).
On the face of it, however, Tuesday’s API report suggests a continuation of the recent trend of declining US crude oil inventories amid tighter oil market conditions than expected (demand in the US seems to have held up better than expected).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls keep the reins above 0.7700 ahead of China CPI
AUD/USD sits comfortably around two-week top, buyers catch a breather off-late. Market sentiment turned cautiously optimistic ahead of US CPI, stimulus. Aussie Westpac Consumer Sentiment and China inflation data will offer immediate direction.
DOGE stands in a no-trade zone awaiting a potential 33% move
After several massive moves thanks to Elon Musk, Dogecoin has finally calmed down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset is currently inside a symmetrical triangle pattern and it’s on the verge of a massive price move.
Gold: USD bears sink their teeth, gold breaks resistance
The DXY is trading down to a one-week low as a drop in US Treasury yields raised doubts about the outlook for the greenback when considering the fiscal stimulus package that the Democrats are proposing.
GameStop (GME) breaks below $50, the lowest in three weeks as bets seem off
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) has been extending its falls on Tuesday and trades at around $48.65 at the time of writing. Shares of the videogaming company that returned to fame due to the frenzy on WallStreetBets – a forum attracting retail traders on Reddit has continued its fall from grace.
US Dollar Index: Increasing probability of a test of 90.00
DXY accelerates the downside and navigates multi-day lows in the 90.50 zone on turnaround Tuesday.