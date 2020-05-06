- WTI’s upside regains momentum in the European trades.
- Oil demand growth hopes amid easing lockdowns underpins.
- US-China tensions, US oil inventories and jobs data eyed.
WTI (June futures on Nymex) caught a fresh bid-wave and spiked to a fresh session high of $25.67. The bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the move higher and remained below the monthly high of $26.08 reached in Asia earlier this Wednesday.
At the press time, the US oil adds 2.65% to trade at 25.20, supported by the demand growth optimism amid re-opening of the major global economies following the coronavirus outbreak induced lockdowns. A pick up in business activity and lifting of the travel restrictions could likely boost the demand for oil and its products.
Further, the supply-side concerns also seem to have eased a bit after the OPEC+ output cuts took effect from May 1. This has also led to a turnaround in the fundamentals and rendered positive for oil prices.
Despite the renewed optimism, the bulls appear to lack vigor amid a higher-than-expected increase in the US crude inventories, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday. The API data showed US crude stockpiles rose by 8.4 million barrels for the week ended May 1.
Also, simmering US-China tensions on the trade front keep the sentiment somewhat undermined around the higher-yielding oil. Attention now turns towards the US jobs data and official US weekly Crude Stocks Change data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) later in the NA session.
WTI technical levels to watch
Technically, the bulls eye a test of the monthly tops above $26 mark, above which doors would open to the daily R1 at 26.33. However, if the 50-DMA support at 25.02 gives way, we could see a fresh pullback towards the daily pivot point at 23.73.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.08 amid ECB poor EZ data, dollar strength
EUR/USD is battling to hold onto 1.08 amid poor eurozone Services PMIs and German Factory Orders. The greenback is gaining ground ahead of the all-important US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls report.
GBP/USD dives below 1.24 ahead of UK lockdown decision
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.24. The UK is set to decide on the next lockdown steps amid improving statistics and pressure from business to reopen. The dollar is advancing amid fears for the global economy. UK Construction PMI crashed to 8.2 points.
Forex Today: Trump stokes tensions with China, euro licking its wounds, ADP Non-Farm Payrolls eyed
The market mood is mixed with the dollar and yen consolidating their gains while oil is on the back foot and stocks remain cautiously optimistic. US President Donald Trump continued stoking tensions with China, and ADP's Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
Gold: Supported above $1700 after $8 drop, US ADP in focus
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are consolidating in a tight range above $1700, having plunged nearly $8 in Asia after investors cheered the news of the global economies re-opening up from the coronavirus lockdowns.
Oil Price Forecast: WTI sees a fresh spike above $25 ahead of EIA data
WTI (June futures on Nymex) caught a fresh bid-wave and spiked to a fresh session high of $25.67. The bulls, however, failed to capitalize on the move higher and remained below the monthly high of $26.08 reached in Asia earlier this Wednesday.