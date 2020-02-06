WTI rises above $52 as bulls ignore uptick in US oil inventories

WTI prints high above $52.00, extending Wednesday's gains.

US oil inventories rose more than expected in the last week of January.

WTI oil is extending overnight gains despite the uptick in the US oil inventories.

At press time, the black gold is trading near $51.80, representing a 2 percent gains on the day, having hit a high of $52.16 a few minutes ago.

Prices closed Wednesday on a positive note at $51.15, snapping a ten-day losing streak, even though the Energy Information Administration reported an oil inventory build-up of 3.4 million barrels for the last week of January.

Markets had penciled in an inventory buildup of 3 million barrels, following the previous week's 3.5 million barrel build.

Further, Saudi Arabia's plans to deepen production cuts to support oil prices were resisted by Russia. The Kingdom reportedly pushed for a production cut of at least 500,000 barrels a day and even up to twice that amount, according to some Opec+ delegates. Russia, however, rejected the idea and suggested an extension of the current pact – back in December, the alliance pledged to deepen curbs to 1.7 million barrels a day.

Even so, oil eked out gains, possibly on reports stating that Chinese scientists may have found a treatment for the deadly coronavirus.

That optimism is likely keeping oil better bid in Asia. The black gold, however, may erase gains if the risk sentiment worsens, although at press time, the futures on the S&P 500 are pointing to an extension of Wednesday's price rally with a 0.30% gain.

Technical levels

WTI Overview Today last price 51.9 Today Daily Change 0.78 Today Daily Change % 1.53 Today daily open 51.12 Trends Daily SMA20 55.42 Daily SMA50 58.1 Daily SMA100 56.94 Daily SMA200 57.04 Levels Previous Daily High 51.96 Previous Daily Low 49.44 Previous Weekly High 54.37 Previous Weekly Low 51.05 Previous Monthly High 65.45 Previous Monthly Low 51.05 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 51 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 50.41 Daily Pivot Point S1 49.72 Daily Pivot Point S2 48.32 Daily Pivot Point S3 47.2 Daily Pivot Point R1 52.24 Daily Pivot Point R2 53.36 Daily Pivot Point R3 54.76



