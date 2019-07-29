WTI reverses a dip below $ 56 mark, focus on US-China trade talks

- Oil cautious amid stronger USD, global growth and trade concerns.
- Focus on US-China trade talks, Middle East developments for fresh oil trades.
Buyers continue to lurk just below the 56 handle, prompting a tepid bounce in WTI (futures on Nymex) over the last hour, but the bulls lack follow-through amid a cautious market sentiment heading into the crucial US-China trade talks.
The recent trade-negative comments delivered by the US President Trump weigh on the investors’ sentiment, as the US-China trade talks are set to resume on Tuesday. Trump said China might not want to sign a trade deal until after the 2020 US election. Further, oil traders watch out for any trade progress when the two trade teams meet this week.
The downbeat tone around the black gold can be also attributed to growing global economic slowdown concerns and its eventual impact on the demand outlook for oil. Meanwhile, broad-based US dollar strength, in the wake of upbeat US Q2 GDP data and a smaller Fed rate cut this week, continues to keep the recovery in check.
Middle East tensions, drop in rigs count offer support
However, the barrel of WTI manages to defy the gravity, as it derives continuous support from the supply disruption risks, with Middle East tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, still remaining high.
Further, a drop in the US Rigs Count also keeps the sentiment somewhat buoyed around the commodity. “The US energy companies last week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a fourth week in a row, putting the rig count down for an eighth consecutive month, as cited by Reuters”.
Looking ahead, the US-China trade-related developments will have a major impact on the oil-price action while the US weekly crude supply reports are also closely eyed for fresh insights on the US supply-side scenario.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|56.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.61
|Daily SMA50
|56.82
|Daily SMA100
|59.42
|Daily SMA200
|56.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.61
|Previous Daily Low
|55.73
|Previous Weekly High
|57.66
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.36
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.74
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.86
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD crashes to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU must move, causing additional fears.
USD/JPY erases early gains, turns flat near 108.70
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 1% on the day. US Dollar Index clings to gains above the 98 mark. Investors likely to remain on sidelines ahead of Fed meeting.
Gold: Intraday uptick falters near $1425 horizontal resistance
Gold continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 200-hour SMA and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, below $1420 level.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock
Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.