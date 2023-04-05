- The US EIA reports a 3.7 million barrel drop in inventories, with gasoline and distillates falling even more than estimated.
- Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs suggest a potential economic slump, adding pressure to WTI prices.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, retreats from weekly highs at $81.75 and drops on greater-than-expected reductions in US crude and fuel stockpiles. Investors’ speculations that a Fed pivot is likely to happen as recession fears grow turned flows towards the US Dollar. At the time of typing, WTI is trading at around $80.30.
US oil inventories decline, though failed to underpin WTI price
Data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) office showed that inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels. In comparison, gasoline and distillates dropped more than estimates by 4.1 million barrels and 3.6 million barrels, respectively.
US crude oil prices jumped over the weekend, highlighting the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decision to cut output by 1 million barrels.
Also weighing on WTI price are the recent readings of Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, indicating that the economy might slump worldwide.
The latest data in the United States (US) showed that business activity is slowing down while the labor market is catching up with the Fed’s cumulative tightening. Therefore, traders estimate a pause in the US central bank tightening campaign, with over a 50% chance of keeping rates unchanged.
Job openings in the US fell to their lowest in almost two years, according to the JOLTs report. The market participants focus on Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims data, followed by Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls.
WTI Technical Analysis
WTI remains braced to the $80.00 per barrel figure on sideways trading. Price action during the last week remains almost flat. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) persists in bullish territory and shifts flat. At the same time, the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays that buying pressure is waning. If WTI resumes upwards, the first resistance would be $81.00. A breach of the latter will expose the November 7 pivot high at $93.73. On the flip side, WTI’s would dip, towards $75.00, if sellers reclaim the $80.00 PB psychological level.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.81
|Today daily open
|81.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.79
|Daily SMA50
|75.76
|Daily SMA100
|76.85
|Daily SMA200
|83.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.81
|Previous Daily Low
|79.63
|Previous Weekly High
|75.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.18
|Previous Monthly High
|80.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.46
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|78.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|77.66
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|82.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
