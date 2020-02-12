- Crude oil stocks in US rose 7.5 million barrels in week ending February 7th.
- Growth rate of new coronavirus infections start to decline.
- OPEC lowers its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2020.
Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday amid easing worries over the potential negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global oil demand. The latest figures reported by China showed that the growth rate of new infections fell to its lowest level since late January and the recovery rate from infections rose to 10.6% from 1.3% to boost the market sentiment.
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate advanced to its highest level in six days at $51.72 before erasing a small portion of its gains following the US Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly oil market report. As of writing, the WTI was trading at $51.25, adding 2.65% on a daily basis.
EIA data caps WTI's gains
Commercial crude oil inventories in the US rose 7.5 million barrels in the week ending February 7th, the EIA reported. This reading came in much higher than the market expectation for an increase of 3 million barrels.
Earlier in the day, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced that it lowered its forecast for 2020 global oil demand growth by 230,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 0.99 million bpd. "The coronavirus outbreak adds to uncertainties for the oil market in 2020," OPEC noted in its monthly report and added that they need "continuous monitoring." Nevertheless, crude oil preserved its bullish momentum despite OPEC's cautious outlook.
Meanwhile, markets are still waiting for Russia and Kazakhstan to decide whether they will agree to deepen the oil output cut as recommended by OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee (JTC) last week.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|51.51
|Today Daily Change
|1.30
|Today Daily Change %
|2.59
|Today daily open
|50.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.77
|Daily SMA50
|57.53
|Daily SMA100
|56.62
|Daily SMA200
|56.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|50.84
|Previous Daily Low
|49.73
|Previous Weekly High
|52.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.44
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|50.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|50.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|49.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|49.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|48.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|50.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|51.37
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|51.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to lowest since 2017
EUR/USD pierced 2019 low by a few pips, reaching its lowest since May 2017. Fed Chief’s Powell mostly confident about a economic progress, EUR weakness notable in a risk-on environment.
GBP/USD retreats from highs amid USD strength, Brexit speculation
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.30 as the US dollar is extending its gains across the board. The EU and the UK continue digging into their positions ahead of March's official post-Brexit talks.
A 378.10% rise in less than 4 months is Tezos the new Bitcoin?
According to their site, Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications backed by a global community of validators, researchers, and builders.
Gold: Rebounds from weekly lows, lacks follow-through
Gold quickly reversed an early dip to weekly lows and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1566 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.