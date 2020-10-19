WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting

- WTI fades a spike to $41.45, still in monthly highs.
- US oil trades flat amid China GDP miss, positive equities.
- OPEC+ to discuss weakening oil demand outlook.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.
The pullback from multi-week highs can be mainly attributed to the Chinese Q3 GDP disappointment. The Chinese economy expanded less-than-expected in Q3, underscoring concerns over the demand for oil from the world’s second-largest oil consumer.
Despite the retreat, the sentiment around the higher-yielding oil remains underpinned by the upbeat market mood, as markets remain hopeful of a potential US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines.
Further, the risk-on rally in the global markets weighs on the safe-haven US dollar, in turn, benefiting the USD-sensitive black gold. A weaker greenback makes the dollar-denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers.
Also, backing the bullish case in the WTI barrel, the OPEC+ is set to meet today to discuss the weakening oil demand outlook, in the face of the coronavirus resurgence on both sides of the Atlantic. The OPEC+, which includes top producers – Saudi Arabia and Russia, is also likely to talk about the increased Libyan oil output.
Although the OPEC+ is unlikely to recommend any immediate action to tackle the dwindling demand prospects, any measures/ comments to support the prices could offer fresh zest to the WTI bulls.
WTI Technical levels
“Following that, September 04 high near $42.10 holds the key to the commodity’s further upside towards the late-August lows surrounding $43.50. Alternatively, a downside break of the nearby support line, at $40.78 now, can recall sellers to attack the $39.70-60 support zone comprising 200-bar SMA and the triangle’s support,” FXStreet’s Analyst Anil Panchal explained.
WTI Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.98
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|41.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.06
|Daily SMA50
|40.8
|Daily SMA100
|40.31
|Daily SMA200
|38.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.31
|Previous Daily Low
|40.36
|Previous Weekly High
|41.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.31
|Previous Monthly High
|43.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|36.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1750 on US stimulus hopes
EUR/USD is rising to around 1.1750, Hopes for a US stimulus deal have risen, weighing on the safe-haven dollar. They outweigh rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and concerns expressed by ECB President Lagarde.
GBP/USD rises over 1.30 amid Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30 amid hopes that Brexit talks could resume and that the UK would water down the controversial Internal Markets Bill. Rising UK coronavirus cases and Moody's credit downgrade are weighing on sterling.
Gold refreshes session tops near $1911-12 region; upside seems limited
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Monday and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1910-11 region.
2020 Elections: Seven reasons why this is not 2016, time to focus on the Senate
Polls dismissed then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016, and are off the mark also in 2020 – that is the common response to the president's trailing in the polls. One such example is here Handicapping the Presidential Race.
WTI retreats from monthly highs near $41.50 ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is off the monthly highs of $41.47, posting small losses around the $41 level, as investors look to take profits off the table ahead of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) meeting due later on Monday.