WTI retreats from $33,70 highs after EIA crude inventory report

- WTI crude oil pulls back from two-month highs after EIA crude stocks report.
- US stocks declined by 5 million barrels on the week of May 25, against market expectations of a 1.1 million increase.
- WTI oil prices remain positive after having rallied 70% over the last month.
Crude oil prices have dropped more than $1, retreating from two-month highs at $33,70, to $32.65 lows after the Energy Information Administration reported that US crude oil stocks declined by 5 million barrels during the week of May 25.
Front-month contracts of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) have pulled back after the EIA report came lower than the 1.1 million increase anticipated by the market consensus.
Oil prices are recovering from historic lows
From a wider perspective, crude prices remain trending higher. WTI oil has appreciated approximately 70% in one month, reaching prices near $34 after having collapsed to negative prices on late April.
The gradual increase on oil demand, as the major economies start lifting coronavirus restrictions and the OPEC+ agreement to cut production have been crucial to the price increase seen over the last weeks.
Likewise, Brent Oil prices are hovering right below $36.36, its highest price in two months, after having bottomed at $16 in late April.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
