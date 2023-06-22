WTI retraces to $72.00 as US Dollar edges higher during China-induced dicey markets

- WTI crude oil pares the biggest daily gains in a week amid sluggish session.
- US Dollar’s heavy fall despite hawkish Fed signals joined price-positive API inventories to propel Oil price previously.
- Holidays in China, mixed catalysts and cautious mood ahead of multiple central bank announcements restrict WTI moves.
- EIA crude oil stockpiles, risk catalysts eyed for clear directions.
WTI takes offers to refresh the intraday low near $72.00 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the black gold consolidates the previous day’s gains, the biggest in a week, amid a sluggish Asian session, as well as due to the US Dollar’s pause in Wednesday’s downside.
Market sentiment remains slightly offbeat despite China’s holiday as fears of “higher for longer” interest rates join the US-China tension. The downbeat mood joins the hawkish bias at the Federal Reserve to put a floor under the US Dollar and weigh on the Oil price.
US Dollar Index (DXY) licks its wounds at the monthly low surrounding 102.00 despite Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s failure to convince markets of its hawkish bias. That said, Fed’s Powell stuck to hawkish bias in bi-annual testimony to the US House Financial Services Committee despite marking the absence of any fresh comments, as well as contrasting statements from other Fed Officials. The same weighed on the US Dollar the previous day. That said, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee prod US Treasury yields and underpin the US Dollar weakness as he said that the decision last week was a close call for him. The central bank has to “do more sniffing” before another rate hike, Fed’s Goolsbee added.
It should be noted that a surprise draw in the Oil inventories, as per the American Petroleum Institute (API), -1.246M for the week ended on June 16 versus 1.024M prior, joined a heavy US Dollar fall the previous day to lure the WTI crude oil buyers. On the same line was the news suggesting the first recovery in the US Oil refining capacity, after a two-year downturn.
Elsewhere, doubts about China’s rejections of recession woes and the Sino-American tension add strength to the downbeat risk appetite, despite the dicey session, which in turn weighs on the Oil price.
While portraying the mood, the S&P500 Futures mildly offered for the fourth consecutive day near 4,405 whereas the US benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields stabilize near 3.72% by the press time.
Looking ahead, the weekly official inventory data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) will join the multiple central bank announcements to entertain the energy traders.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide a daily closing beyond the 50-DMA hurdle, around $72.90 by the press time, joins sluggish markets to trigger the WTI crude oil’s consolidation.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|102.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|102.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|103.46
|Daily SMA50
|102.63
|Daily SMA100
|103.07
|Daily SMA200
|104.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.71
|Previous Daily Low
|102.02
|Previous Weekly High
|103.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|102.01
|Previous Monthly High
|104.7
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|102.29
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|102.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|101.58
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|101.14
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|102.53
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2750 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range near 1.2750 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off, following hot UK inflation data. A modest US Dollar bounce weighs on the pair.
EUR/USD surrenders gains but keeps eyes on 1.1000 as rate hike from ECB looks confirm
The EUR/USD pair has surrendered the majority of intraday gains added in the Asian session. The major currency pair has faced some selling pressure while attempting to recapture the psychological resistance of 1.1000.
Gold prods $1,930 support ahead of multiple central bank news
Gold remains on the back foot as it jostles with short-term key support, lacks a directional sense of late, as markets await a slew of central bank decisions. Apart from the pre-announcement anxiety, the holiday in China and mixed catalysts about the Fed also restrict the XAU/USD price moves.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.” But a look at on-chain metrics suggests that this move is just the beginning for BTC.
BoE Interest Rate Decision: Another 25 bps hike favored as UK inflation stays hot
Interest rate decision from the UK central bank is due this Thursday. Bank of England is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike, raising rates to 4.75%. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.