WTI retraces coronavirus-led losses to cross $46.00, eyes on OPEC meet

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI pullback from the multi-month low.
  • Oil prices pay a little heed to China PMIs as Russia is likely to support OPEC+ production cut.
  • Coronavirus continues to dent global trade sentiment, activity numbers from leading economies in the spotlight.

Following its drop to the lowest since December 2018, WTI recovers more than 2.0% while taking the bids to $46.25 during the early Monday. The oil benchmark earlier declined amid market consensus of demand depletion due to the coronavirus. However, expectations that the global oil producers will remain on a path for further output cut seems to have triggered the black gold’s recent bounce.

The deadly COVID-19 virus that emanated from China is now spreading widely across the globe with the US recently marking the second death due to the pandemic. Fears of the same have already pushed global policymakers to stay ready for further rate cuts, tax relief, etc.

While quantifying the epidemic, China’s official and private activity numbers, for February, slumped to the record lows during their recent updates. The same is likely to push the dragon nation towards further easing, which in turn could help recover from the latest fears of the 2008 crisis.

On the contrary, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently backed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)-led push to extend the global supply cut. The Russian premier said on Sunday that current oil prices are acceptable for Russia and he backed continued cooperation through the OPEC+ agreement to ensure market stability and combat the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

The OPEC ministers are scheduled for a meeting in Vienna on March 5-6 with the agenda of discussing the market situation and future action. The cartel will push it hard to extend the current 1.7 million barrels per day supply cut agreement the expires at the end of March.

Other than the OPEC and coronavirus headlines, the key PMI numbers from the US, UK and the EU will also be important to forecast near-term trade direction.

Technical Analysis

Unless crossing February 05 low surrounding $49.45, prices are less likely to avoid visiting the year 2018 low close to $42.15. However, $44.50/45 can offer an intermediate halt during the fresh declines.

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 46.26
Today Daily Change 0.94
Today Daily Change % 2.07%
Today daily open 45.32
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 50.81
Daily SMA50 55.47
Daily SMA100 56.15
Daily SMA200 56.07
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 47.11
Previous Daily Low 43.95
Previous Weekly High 53.48
Previous Weekly Low 43.95
Previous Monthly High 54.69
Previous Monthly Low 43.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 45.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 45.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 43.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 42.3
Daily Pivot Point S3 40.66
Daily Pivot Point R1 46.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 48.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 50.13

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

