WTI retakes $60.00 mark, recovers a part of overnight losses

- Receding worries about rising supply assisted WTI crude oil to regain traction on Tuesday.
- Reports that the EU will hit vaccination target earlier than projected remained supportive.
- A modest pickup in the USD demand might keep a lid on any strong gains for the commodity.
WTI crude oil refreshed daily tops during the first half of the European session, with bulls now looking to build on the momentum beyond the $60.00/barrel mark.
The black gold managed to regain positive traction on Tuesday and recovered a part of the previous day's heavy losses to near two-week lows, around the $57.60 region. Renewed worries about rising oil supply receded amid a further easing of lockdown restrictions in the UK and strong economic data from the US.
It is worth recalling that the OPEC+ agreed last Thursday to roll back its production cuts between May and July amid signs of a strong US economic rebound. The announcement coincided with increasing Iranian production and prompted some aggressive selling around the commodity on the first day of a new trading week.
Meanwhile, reports that the EU may hit its vaccination target much earlier than projected added to the optimism and remained support. Bloomberg – citing an internal memo from EU member states – reported that Germany, France, Italy, and Spain will have enough supplies to vaccinate at least 57% of their populations by the end of June.
That said, the underlying bullish sentiment around the US dollar might keep a lid on any further gains. A stronger USD tends to dent demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including oil. Hence, any subsequent move up might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped, at least for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.07
|Today Daily Change
|1.26
|Today Daily Change %
|2.14
|Today daily open
|58.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.05
|Daily SMA50
|59.91
|Daily SMA100
|53.87
|Daily SMA200
|47.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.41
|Previous Daily Low
|57.66
|Previous Weekly High
|62.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.88
|Previous Monthly High
|67.87
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.18
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|60.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
