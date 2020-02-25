WTI resumes coronavirus-led sell-off, $50.50 back in sight ahead of API

- Renewed coronavirus concerns spur risk-off, knock-off oil.
- Saudi OilMin comments also weigh on the black gold.
- Virus headlines and API Crude Stocks data to determine the next moves.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) took a sharp U-turn in early Europe and dropped back in the red zone on the 51 handle, as markets sold off riskier assets amid reports of increase in new coronavirus cases and deaths outside China.
Coronavirus news remain the key driver
Both South Korea and Iran reported more coronavirus deaths while investors continued to fret over the heightening virus contagion risks and its growing concerns on the global economic outlook. A slowdown in the global growth will likely dent the demand for oil and its products, in turn rendering oil negative.
With the latest leg lower, the black gold is headed back towards the two-day low of $50.45 reached on Monday, having stalled its steady recovery just above the 52 mark.
The barrel of WTI saw a corrective bounce earlier today, as risk reset emerged after China’s Hubei province reported a decline in the number of deaths and cases while the authorities in Beijing called for a return to normalcy in some regions.
Looking ahead, the broader market sentiment will continue to influence the oil-price action amid incoming coronavirus updates. Attention also remains on the US Consumer Confidence data and the weekly Crude Stocks data due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API).
WTI technical view
“Long positions above 51.10 with targets at 52.00 & 52.30 in extension. Below 51.10 look for further downside with 50.80 & 50.45 as targets. The RSI is mixed to bullish,” Swissquote Bank Research Team notes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.30 amid USD weakness and as EU signs of Brexit talks' mandate
GBP/USD is climbing toward 1.30 amid coronavirus-related USD weakness. EU ministers are set to sign off on their mandate for post-Brexit talks, set to start next week.
EUR/USD holds onto gains around 1.0850 as markets lick wounds
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, holding onto gains after the dollar plunged with yields amid the coronavirus outbreak. German GDP was confirmed at 0% and CB Consumer Confidence is awaited.
Forex Today: Turn-up Tuesday? Dollar, stocks bouncing, Gold down, after coronavirus-related plunge
S&P futures are on the rise after a massive sell-off in markets on Monday, with some indexes suffering the biggest daily drop in two years amid coronavirus fears. Investors are taking profits on US bonds, yet the ten-year Treasuries are still around the lows of 1.40%.
Gold jumps back above $1650 as coronavirus-led risk-off returns
With risk-aversion seeping back into the European markets on Tuesday, the demand for the safe-haven gold is seen picking up pace, helping the price to recover from a fresh two-day low of $1633.10.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.