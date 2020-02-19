WTI renews three-week high near $53 ahead of API data

- WTI cheers more China stimulus hopes, US sanction news.
- Broad US dollar strength likely caps the upside in oil.
- Next of relevance remains the US API weekly Crude Stocks data.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) picks up fresh bids and renewed a three-week high just shy of the 53 mark in European trading, gaining over 1% so far.
The black gold built on Tuesday’s sharp recovery from the sub-51 area, as the bulls received a fresh boost from improved risk tones, spurred by waning coronavirus worries amid a decline in the number of new cases in China and expectations of more policy support measures due on the card from Beijing.
Oil prices rallied hard in the US last session after the US imposed sanctions on Russian oil giant Rosneft’s trading subsidiary, accusing it of providing a financial lifeline to Venezuela’s government.
The barrel of WTI also remains supported by the expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will extend the output cuts while a sharp drop in Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in 2019 also collaborates with the bullish sentiment seen around the commodity.
Next of note for the oil markets remains the US weekly Crude Stocks Change data due to be published later today at 2130 GMT by the American Petroleum Institute (API). In the meantime, the prices will take cues from broad USD strength and risk sentiment.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.94
|Today Daily Change
|0.59
|Today Daily Change %
|1.13
|Today daily open
|52.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.19
|Daily SMA50
|56.97
|Daily SMA100
|56.38
|Daily SMA200
|56.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.46
|Previous Daily Low
|51.18
|Previous Weekly High
|52.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.59
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.30 after upbeat inflation figures
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.30 after UK inflation beat expectations with 1.8% against 1.6% expected, raising then chances for a rate hike down the road. Brexit developments are also eyed.
EUR/USD battles 1.08 amid economic divergence, coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.08, closer to the lowest since 2017. Weak German figures and an upbeat US economy weigh on the pair. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak is topping the agenda.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Lunar-orbiting market seeks new star-travel boost
Last-minute rallies push Top 3 back to the upside. Ether continues to lead the market, setting the pace for the upward trend. XRP falls behind again because of Ripple Ltd-linked rumors.
Gold rises to over 1-month tops, above $1605 level
Gold edged higher during the early European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at over one-month tops, around the $1606 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.