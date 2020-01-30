WTI remains vulnerable amid rising coronavirus concerns

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Risk-off in vogue amid intensifying coronavirus fears.
  • WTI eyes a break below $52, as US stocks rise also weigh.
  • Markets stay focussed on China’s coronavirus news and risk trends.

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) is seen making minor recovery attempts from a near three-month low of $52.16 reached earlier this week. At the press time, the price trades at 52.70, down 1.25% on a daily basis.

Despite the latest leg up, the black gold remains heavily offered on the back of broad risk aversion, triggered by the rising death toll from the China coronavirus outbreak. The rapidly spreading coronavirus intensifies concerns over its economic impact, in turn weighing down on the oil demand outlook.

Additionally, the sentiment around the barrel of WTI remains dampened by a bigger-than-expected rise in the US Crude Stocks data, reported by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Wednesday. The US crude stocks rose by more than seven times market expectations, gaining 3.5 million barrels in the week to Jan. 24, the EIA data showed.

Looking ahead, oil traders await the US Q4 GDP release for fresh insights into the US economic outlook and dollar trades, which eventually impact the USD-sensitive oil. Meanwhile, the risk-off sentiment, driven by the coronavirus concerns, will continue to keep the bearish pressure intact on the commodity.  

WTI Technical levels to consider

WTI

Overview
Today last price 52.51
Today Daily Change -0.50
Today Daily Change % -0.94
Today daily open 53.18
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.14
Daily SMA50 58.72
Daily SMA100 57.24
Daily SMA200 57.38
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.37
Previous Daily Low 52.85
Previous Weekly High 59.65
Previous Weekly Low 53.86
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.43
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.79
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.94
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.03
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.09
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.99
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD drops below 1.30 ahead of critical BOE decision

GBP/USD drops below 1.30 ahead of critical BOE decision

GBP/USD is trading below 1.30 as tension mounts toward the all-important BOE decision, which carries high uncertainty about a potential rate cut, one day ahead of Brexit.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clinging to 1.10 after the Fed, ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD clinging to 1.10 after the Fed, ahead of German CPI

EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, looking for a direction after the mildly dovish Fed decision and ahead of German CPI, which feeds into all-European inflation figures. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Coronavirus boosts Gold, BOE coin-flip and US growth eagerly awaited

Forex Today: Coronavirus boosts Gold, BOE coin-flip and US growth eagerly awaited

Coronavirus: Asian markets are spooked by the rapid spread of the respiratory disease, with over 7,000 infected and around 200 deaths. The safe-haven yen and gold are bid. 

Read more

Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood

Gold steadily climbs back above $1580 level amid risk-off mood

Gold edged higher through the early European session on Thursday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1580 region.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures