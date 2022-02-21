WTI remains firmer above $91.00 amid Russia-Ukraine jitters

- WTI bulls keep reins despite snapping eight-week uptrend.
- US highlights possibilities of imminent Russian invasion, Moscow rejects claims.
- DXY fails to cheer risk-off mood amid downbeat yields.
- Fedspeak, PBOC rate decision may offer immediate catalysts, PMIs, US PCE Inflation will be crucial.
WTI crude oil prices remain on the front foot around $91.45, up 1.30% intraday while consolidating the first weekly loss in nine during Monday’s Asian session.
Although fears among the energy bulls could be spotted as the key catalyst for the black gold’s first weekly loss in multiple weeks, geopolitical noise surrounding Russia and Ukraine joins the OPEC+ supply concerns to keep WTI buyers hopeful. It’s worth noting that the Fed’s rate hike chatters and inflation woes add to the upside filters of the energy prices.
That said, Ukraine and the West continue to suggest an imminent Russian military attack on Ukraine. However, Moscow rejects the claims. Recently, a Reuters’ witness said, “Explosion was heard in the center of the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.” It’s worth noting that a diplomatic meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov can provide the ray of hope to witness a de-escalation of the geopolitical fears and hence the WTI bulls take a cautious approach ahead of the key meeting outcome.
Elsewhere, the OPEC+, a group of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, struggle to match the output hike promises. Recently, OPEC President Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua mentioned that the oil supply is not now enough and blamed oil companies for not investing enough. "OPEC+ should stick to its current agreement to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day each month to output, ministers of Arab oil-producing countries said on Sunday as they gathered in Saudi Arabia, rejecting calls to pump more to ease pressure on prices," said Reuters.
Alternatively, fears of the Fed’s faster rate hikes and inflation woes challenge oil traders at multi-month highs. On the same line is the latest risk-off mood, portrayed by downbeat US Treasury yields and stock futures.
That said, WTI crude oil traders will keep their eyes on the Russia-Ukraine developments for fresh impulse ahead of the key US-Russia meeting late in the week. Should the tension de-escalate, the odds of witnessing a sharp pullback in the oil prices can’t be ruled out.
Read: WTI oil outlook: Oil prices can fall more on easing geopolitical tensions
Technical analysis
The 21-DMA precedes a monthly support line, respectively around $89.10 and $87.95, to limit WTI pullback. However, firmer RSI and ability to stay beyond key supports, not to forget strong fundamentals, keep oil buyers hopeful to renew 2022 high, currently around $94.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|91.41
|Today Daily Change
|1.17
|Today Daily Change %
|1.30%
|Today daily open
|90.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.62
|Daily SMA50
|81.67
|Daily SMA100
|79.72
|Daily SMA200
|74.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.88
|Previous Daily Low
|87.29
|Previous Weekly High
|94.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|87.29
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|88.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|88.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
GBP/USD finds bids around 1.3580 on opening despite the geopolitical headwinds
The GBP/USD pair has attracted significant bids near 1.3580 despite the negative developments in the Russia-Ukraine tensions over the weekend. The build-up of troops by Moscow and separatists near the eastern region of Ukraine has raised the expectations of a potential invasion of Russia to Ukraine.
EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus
EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse. The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest. Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.
Polkadot price sees positive divergence spelling bullish outlook for next week
Polkadot is set to close the week with a clear rejection from the upside at $20.50. With the start of a new week, the price looks set to stay above $17, as the downtrend is still intact for now. Expect a bullish breakout as bulls keep buying the dips and are set to a 100% gain.
Russia-Ukraine Conflict Not a Global Economic Risk
Tensions tied to the Russia-Ukraine situation have intensified in recent days. Although we do not have any particular insight into conditions on the ground or wish to speculate on the mindset of leaders involved, assessing the potential economic and financial market reaction to an escalation is still a valuable exercise.