WTI remains directionless near $57 as markets wait for US Pres. Trump's speech

- US Pres. Trump is expected to deliver remarks on US-China trade conflict.
- China's Premier Li voices commitment to support growth.
- Coming up: Weekly crude oil stock reports by API and EIA.
Following last week's impressive rally, crude oil prices staged a technical correction on Monday before going into a consolidation phase on Tuesday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near the $57 handle, adding 0.15% on a daily basis.
Trade headlines to continue to drive crude oil prices
Heightened hopes of the United States and China rolling back tariffs as part of the phase-one of the trade deal eased concerns over a global economic slowdown and its potential negative impact on the energy demand outlook and provided the fuel to last week's rally. Additionally, several OPEC officials hinted at the possibility of OPEC+ introducing additional output cuts at the meeting in December to support the price upsurge.
However, after US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he hasn't yet agreed to a reduction of tariffs, investors took a step back to wait for the next significant development. Later in the session, President Trump will be speaking at a luncheon organized by the Economic Club of New York and is expected to comment on the trade dispute with China.
Earlier in the day, China’s Premier Li Keqiang voiced their commitment to strengthen support to the real economy but these comments had little to no impact on the market sentiment.
Later in the week, the American Petroleum's (API) and the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) crude oil stock report, on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, will be watched closely by the market participants.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.48
|Daily SMA50
|55.65
|Daily SMA100
|56.05
|Daily SMA200
|57.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.42
|Previous Daily Low
|56.34
|Previous Weekly High
|57.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.84
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|56.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds up above 1.10 amid trade hopes, amid upbeat ZEW data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, holding up. The US will probably refrain from slapping tariffs on European cars. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment beat expectations with -2.1.
GBP/USD slides toward 1.28 as Farage rejects further concessions, mixed jobs figures
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.28 after Brexit Party leader Farage refused to further help Conservatives by withdrawing more candidates. Jobs figures showed slower wage growth but a drop in unemployment.
USD/JPY: Recovering within range ahead of Trump’s words
Japan’s Machinery Tool Orders collapsed in October, according to preliminary estimates. US President Trump is due to deliver a speech, may refer to the US-China trade deal. USD/JPY neutral for the week at around 109.20, downside potential well limited.
Gold: Remains vulnerable near 3-month lows
Gold remained depressed through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near three-month lows, just above $1450 level.
UK Jobs Outlook: Win-win situation for GBP/USD amid BOE forecasts, Farage
The jobless rate stood at 3.9% as of August – above the low of 3.8% seen earlier this year – but an excellent figure that is of envy to other countries. Economists expect the same result to be repeated in September.