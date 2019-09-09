WTI remains bid in US session on OPEC production cut sentiment

- WTI is amid a dichotomy between demand and supply signals.
- Bulls target 60.65 comes as the key target.
- To the downside, the 23.6% level at 53 the figure is critical.
In an improved risk environment, coupled with Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister signalling a continued commitment to production curbs, the price of a barrel of oil has shot up, with WTI rallying towards the $58 handle from a low of $50.51 having taken out the 23rd May lows and August highs/resistance. Currently, WTI is 2.31% higher having ranged between a low of $56.56 and a high of $58.14.
However, amid a dichotomy between demand and supply signals, crude oil markets are set to remain range-bound, analysts at TD Securities argued.
"OPEC remains committed to doing the heavy lifting necessary to balance markets, Venezuelan exports are at a sixteen year low and a conflict continues to place a cloud over Libyan production. In contrast, global demand angst continues to be the story with global PMIs continuing to slump and weak demand in Asia ex-China."
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salma confirms commitment to production cuts
As for futures, West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery climbed 93 cents, or 1.7%, to $57.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after Saudi Arabia’s new energy minister, (Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was appointed as energy minister, replacing Khalid al-Falih), signalled a continued commitment to production curbs. Reuters reported that Prince Abdulaziz said the framework of Saudi policy wouldn’t change and that OPEC+, will continue the commitment to curb production by 1.2 million barrels a day.
WTI levels
The price has firmed its bullish case above the 200-daily moving average marches on beyond the trendline resistance, extending higher above the 50% retracement of the July swing lows and highs. Bulls now have the 58 handle locked on and the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of July wing highs at 58.66 ahad of the 60 handle - 60.65 comes as the key target. To the downside, the 23.6% level at 53 the figure is critical.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.88
|Today Daily Change
|1.37
|Today Daily Change %
|2.42
|Today daily open
|56.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55.32
|Daily SMA50
|56.19
|Daily SMA100
|57.59
|Daily SMA200
|56.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.87
|Previous Daily Low
|54.77
|Previous Weekly High
|57.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.77
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.07
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|53.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.33
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.15
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.43
