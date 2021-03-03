WTI regains $60 as several OPEC+ members reportedly in favor of keeping output unchanged – Reuters

Several OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) members support the idea of keeping the output unchanged in April, Reuters reports, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

OPEC+ has oil production rollover among options for meeting on Thursday, the sources added.

WTI regains $60

WTI caught a fresh bid-wave on the above headlines and spiked to fresh daily highs at $60.31 before retreating to $60.05, where it now wavers.