WTI regains $60 as several OPEC+ members reportedly in favor of keeping output unchanged – Reuters

Several OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) members support the idea of keeping the output unchanged in April, Reuters reports, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.
OPEC+ has oil production rollover among options for meeting on Thursday, the sources added.
WTI regains $60
WTI caught a fresh bid-wave on the above headlines and spiked to fresh daily highs at $60.31 before retreating to $60.05, where it now wavers.
