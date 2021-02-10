WTI refreshes yearly tops above $58.50, EIA in focus

- Encouraging API data and stimulus optimism boost WTI.
- WTI looks to extend the longest rally in two years.
- Next of note remains the US CPI and EIA inventory data.
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has regained control above $58.50 in the European session, having eased to test the $58 mark in the Asian trades.
The sentiment around the black gold remains underpinned by a sharp drop in the US stockpiles, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) late Tuesday.
The API data showed that the US crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels in the week to Feb. 5 to about 474.1 million barrels.
Also, the US stimulus-driven optimism over the global economic recovery and hopes of a rise in the demand for oil and its products continue to offer support to the oil bulls.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s voluntary output cuts take effect this month, which also remains supportive of the recent surge in the WTI barrel.
Markets seem to have shrugged-off the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) monthly report, which suggested that the US oil production is seen rising in the second half of 2021.
Looking ahead, the US CPI data is eagerly awaited for any impact on the US dollar-denominated oil while EIA weekly crude stockpiles will be also closely eyed.
WTI technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.62
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|58.27
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|53.88
|Daily SMA50
|50.47
|Daily SMA100
|45.55
|Daily SMA200
|42.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.52
|Previous Daily Low
|57.19
|Previous Weekly High
|57.17
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.6
|Previous Monthly High
|53.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.26
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.12
