WTI refreshes weekly low under $60.00 on API inventory build, OPEC+ comments

- WTI stays depressed while extending three-day downtrend to the lowest since February 22.
- API Weekly Crude Oil Stock grew past-1.026M prior to 7.356M for the week ended on February 26.
- OPEC+ raised doubts on the latest price rally.
- EIA data, risk catalysts and further updates from OPEC+ will be the key.
WTI remains on the back-foot for the fourth consecutive day while declining to $59.40 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The energy benchmark recently dropped on the private inventory data while comments from the OPEC+ and an absence of the risk-on mood earlier weighed on the black gold.
As per the latest industry stockpile data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), the weekly inventories of oil rose 7.356 million barrels versus the previous addition of 1.026 million barrels.
The downbeat data for WTI helped the commodity to stretch earlier losses piled due to the comments from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its alliance, popularly known as OPEC+. The oil cartel raised doubts on the recent rally in the oil prices while suggesting it as a market-player-driven rise on widening backwardation of major benchmark crudes and increasing net-long positions in the financial markets.
Read: OPEC: Oil price recovery caused by financial players
Also negatively affecting the energy benchmark could be the absence of market optimism as traders await the week’s key data/events. Among them, a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, US President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus, UK Budget and American employment data for February are the crucial ones.
Talking about the oil-specific figures, weekly official inventory numbers from Energy Information Administration (EIA), expected -1.85M versus +1.285M, will be the key to watch. Also important is the monthly figures of ISM Services PMI for February, the market forecast suggests intact figures of 58.7.
Given the lack of motivation for the bulls, coupled with the latest fundamental challenges to the run-up and technical breakdown, WTI is likely teasing oil bears. It’s worth mentioning that Thursday’s OPEC meeting, wherein the producers are likely suggesting more supplies, can also lure the sellers.
Technical analysis
Having breached the monthly support line and 21-day SMA, respectively around $62.20 and $59.60, WTI is likely to stretch the latest south-run towards an ascending trend line from early November 2020, at $57.50 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.43
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.54%
|Today daily open
|60.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.4
|Daily SMA50
|54.3
|Daily SMA100
|48.46
|Daily SMA200
|44.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.82
|Previous Daily Low
|59.89
|Previous Weekly High
|63.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|58.81
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.23
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.09
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.3
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.09
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its poise ahead of Q4 GDP
Stable US Treasury yields hit the greenback, helping AUD/USD to recover above the 0.7800 threshold. Australian Q4 GDP foreseen at 2.5% QoQ.
USD/JPY retreats from 106.95, retains its bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair eased just modestly from fresh 2021 high, despite lower US Treasury yields and mixed US equities. Additional gains likely in the near-term.
Gold bulls take control to $1,760 to complete bearish 4-hour W-formation
Gold bulls take back control to target $1,760 resistance. 4-hour W-formation in the makings which is a bearish pattern, $1,700 to come under pressure.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).