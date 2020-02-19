WTI refreshes three-week high to cross $53.75 following API data

- WTI remains positive at the monthly top.
- A weaker than prior build in API data, the US sanctions and broad risk-on seem to please energy traders.
- All eyes on China headlines, for now, EIA data will be important as well.
WTI oil stays upbeat, following the run-up to the monthly high before a few minutes, as taking rounds to $53.70 amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. The black gold recently benefited from the weekly inventory data from the private provider, namely the American Petroleum Institute (API).
The private oil stockpiles for the week ended on February 14 suggested a build of 4.2 million barrels versus the previous increase of 6 million barrels. The lower than earlier data suggested the inventories are depleting and played their part in the current risk-on times.
Earlier during the day, the US announced fresh sanctions on Venezuela by way of blacklisting the arm of Russian oil company Rosneft. This suggests an increase in geopolitical tension and a price-positive catalyst for the energy benchmark.
Also supporting the oil prices is the current risk-on sentiment where Wall Street benchmark surged to record highs by Wednesday’s US session close.
Traders will now pay close attention to developments surrounding China as a likely further liquidity infusion from the dragon nation and efforts to placate traders can continue helping the oil benchmark.
Additionally, the weekly official stockpile data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), up for publishing at 15:30 GMT, will also be the key. Forecasts suggest an increase of 3.767 million barrels in the inventories versus the previous rise of 7.459 million barrels of addition to the stockpile.
Technical Analysis
With sustained trading beyond a 21-day SMA level of $52.15, the bulls will target January 29 top close to $54.40. However, a confluence of 100 and 200-day SMAs near $56.40/50 will be a tough nut to crack for the buyers afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.74
|Today Daily Change
|1.42
|Today Daily Change %
|2.71%
|Today daily open
|52.32
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.19
|Daily SMA50
|56.97
|Daily SMA100
|56.38
|Daily SMA200
|56.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.46
|Previous Daily Low
|51.18
|Previous Weekly High
|52.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.59
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.67
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.97
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|50.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”
USD/JPY bulls catch a breath near multi-month top, stays above 111.00
USD/JPY seesaws around 111.30 at the start of Asian session. The risk barometer surged to the highest in nine months the previous day as Chinese authorities manage to placate traders. The pair consolidates gains following FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900
Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.
Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600
The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.