According to the latest data released by Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S.rigs drilling for oil increased by 8, bringing the total number up tp 617 rigs this week. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes oil and natural-gas rigs, also rose by 12 to 768. Following the data, WTI refreshed its lowest level since late Nov. at $48.33. At the moment the crude oil is retreating 1.64% at $48.50.