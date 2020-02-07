WTI: Recovery remains capped below $51.50 ahead US data

- WTI underpinned by OPEC+ supply cuts hopes on Russia’s support.
- Risk-off, rising US oil stocks and broad USD strength limits gains.
- Focus on US payrolls and oil rigs count data for fresh directives.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its consolidation phase, following a recovery from a 13-month low of $49.47, into a second straight day on Friday, as the bulls turn cautious amid rife risk-aversion spread by rising China coronavirus fears internationally.
Investors continue to fret over the negative impact of the virus outbreak on global economic growth, which eventually translates into oil demand growth concerns. Moreover, broad-based US dollar strength, in response to stronger US economic data, combined with concerns over rising US oil supply continues to limit the upside attempts in the black gold.
However, the downside appears cushioned by increased expectations of the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) likely extending its output cuts to battle against the coronavirus negative economic impact, with Russia lending support to the OPEC+ recommendation.
Attention now turns towards the US Employment data and Baker Hughes Oil Rigs Count, in order to gauge the next direction in prices.
WTI Technical levels to consider
WTI
Overview
Today last price51.17
Today Daily Change-0.04
Today Daily Change %-0.08
Today daily open51.21
Trends
Daily SMA2055
Daily SMA5057.96
Daily SMA10056.87
Daily SMA20056.98
Levels
Previous Daily High52.29
Previous Daily Low50.37
Previous Weekly High54.37
Previous Weekly Low51.05
Previous Monthly High65.45
Previous Monthly Low51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2%51.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8%51.1
Daily Pivot Point S150.29
Daily Pivot Point S249.36
Daily Pivot Point S348.36
Daily Pivot Point R152.21
Daily Pivot Point R253.22
Daily Pivot Point R354.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
