WTI recovers to near $68.50, upside seems restricted ahead of Fed policy

- Oil prices have shown a solid recovery from $67.00, however, the upside seems restricted.
- Solidifying hopes of a recession in the US economy might force the black gold for a nosedive move.
- Consistent weak factory activity in Eurozone has bolstered hopes of a continuation of contraction in the quarterly GDP.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have displayed a stellar recovery after finding significant support near $67.00 in the European session. The recovery move in the oil price seems restricted as investors are awaiting the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on Wednesday.
The street is cautious about Fed’s policy as further policy-tightening stance by Fed chair Jerome Powell would propel fears of a recession in the United States. The oil price is still going through the pain of bleak demand in China and higher chances of a recession in the Eurozone. And, solidifying hopes of a recession in the US economy might force the black gold for a nosedive move.
The situation of deflation in consumer and producer data in China indicates that weaker domestic demand and exports are weighing significant pressure on factory activity. Firms are underutilizing their capacity despite supportive monetary and fiscal policies by the Chinese administration.
On the Eurozone front, the German economy has already marked a recession. A display of contraction in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures consecutively for two times is considered a technical recession. And, in the final reading of Eurozone Q1 GDP, the contraction has been noticed. Consistent weak factory activity in Eurozone has bolstered hopes of a continuation of contraction in GDP.
Before the Fed’s policy, US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be keenly watched. Analysts at RBC Economics expect annual growth in the US CPI to slow substantially to 4.1% in May from 4.9% in April. Gas prices were 20% below year-ago levels in May. Oil prices are down after surging in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And soaring food inflation has cooled in recent months with back-to-back MoM declines in grocery prices over March and April. A case of surprisingly higher US inflation might weigh significant pressure on the oil price.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.56
|Today Daily Change
|1.08
|Today Daily Change %
|1.60
|Today daily open
|67.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.46
|Daily SMA50
|74.5
|Daily SMA100
|75.14
|Daily SMA200
|78.48
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|70.58
|Previous Daily Low
|66.95
|Previous Weekly High
|74.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|69.17
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|69.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|66.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|64.71
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|62.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|71.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|73.34
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.