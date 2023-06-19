WTI recovers quickly as expectations of PBoC's dovish stance outperform Fed's hawkish guidance

- The oil price has recovered sharply after slipping below $71.00 ahead of PBoC’s interest rate policy.
- Hawkish Fed guidance failed to impact overall oil price recovery.
- Investors will keep an eye on the discussion between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s President XI Jinping.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have reported a quick recovery after correcting below $71.00 in the European session. The oil price is capitalizing on expectations of a dovish stance from the People’s Bank of China (PBoC), which will be announced on Tuesday, as the Chinese economy needs monetary stimulus to support bleak demand from households.
Inflationary pressures in China are critically soft and firms are not getting demand for their output, which indicates weak economic recovery. After a scrutiny of current economic prospects, giant investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has cut its outlook for Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to 1.0% from the prior forecast of 4.9%. The investment banking firm is anticipating an improvement in the second half of the year if monetary policy remains supportive.
Meanwhile, investors are ignoring hawkish interest rate guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed). Fed chair Jerome Powell, in June’s monetary policy statement, confirmed that two interest rate hikes are appropriate this year. However, investors are hoping that the Fed will hike only once.
Going forward, investors will keep an eye on discussions between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s President XI Jinping.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is inside the woods amid an absence of potential economic indicators this week. The upside in the USD Index seems restricted as US short-term consumer inflation expectations have decelerated to 3.3% at an annualized rate over the next year, down from the expectations of 4.2% released in May
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|71.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|71.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.14
|Daily SMA50
|73.67
|Daily SMA100
|74.71
|Daily SMA200
|78.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|72.02
|Previous Daily Low
|70.19
|Previous Weekly High
|72.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|66.95
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|70.89
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|70.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|69.46
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|68.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|73.13
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|74.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
