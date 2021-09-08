- Despite broad US dollar strength, the black gold rises.
- Oil production is struggling to reactivate in the Gulf of Mexico.
- Protests in Libya and Iran nuclear talks lift oil prices.
WTI is recovering from three days in a row of declines, trading at $69.21 at the time of writing. The US dollar index, which influences the price of commodities –including oil–, is up a decent 0.20%, trading at 92.71.
WTI lost almost 4.5% over the past three sessions before staging a comeback on Thursday. Despite broad-based dollar strength, the black gold is finally rising a decent 1.44%.
Oil production in the Gulf of Mexico is delayed. Almost 80% of the US total oil and gas production remains shut after Hurricane Ida struck the shores of Louisiana. Most oil companies are struggling to restart offshore operations. Although the output has been restored to about 300,000 barrels per day, as of Tuesday, the total amount of production shut-in was 1.5 million barrels.
According to S&P Global Platts, Ida has kept almost 20 million barrels off the market.
Additionally, Libyan protests may disrupt crude oil output in Africa, while Iran is not ready to resume talks on a nuclear deal.
WTI Price Forecast: Technical outlook
During the American session, the WTI price action has been tilted to the upside. Oil is approaching the 50-day moving average (DMA) at $69.94. A daily close above the latter could pave the way for higher prices. The first resistance would be $70.00. Once that level is cleared, the next supply level would be the September 2 high at $70.59.
On the flip side, with a failure to a daily close above the 50-DMA, the bears could exert downward pressure on WTI. The first support would be $69.00. A sustained break beneath that level would target the September 1 low at $67.15, followed by the August 9 low at $65.17
The Relative Strength Index is at 53.16, aiming higher, supporting the upside bias.
TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|69.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.99
|Today Daily Change %
|1.45
|Today daily open
|68.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.35
|Daily SMA50
|69.78
|Daily SMA100
|68.52
|Daily SMA200
|62.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.26
|Previous Daily Low
|67.5
|Previous Weekly High
|70.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.02
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|68.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|67.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|66.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|65.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.09
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|70.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower for a third consecutive day
EUR/USD pair trades at around 1.1820, weighed by economic growth concerns. Focus shifts to the European Central Bank, and whether or not European policymakers will start discussing trimming QE.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
Gold Price Analysis: Losing its shine to the mighty US dollar, but bulls are pawing
Markets have soured on the eve of the next major central bank meeting this week. Due to the highest readings of inflation for almost a decade, the ECB is expected to start to taper its asset purchases and markets are bracing for such an announcement.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Another record in job openings signals labor demand is not the problem
Job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 10.93 million at the end of July. While the rise in COVID cases since then has taken some wind out of the labor market's sails, more recent indicators of hiring plans suggest labor demand has held up well in the face of Delta.