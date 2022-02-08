WTI recovers back to $90.00 level, still down about $1.50 on day amid profit-taking

- WTI dipped on Tuesday amid profit-taking though has recovered from session lows near $89.00 back above the $90.00 level.
- Analysts cited chatter about a potential US/Iran nuclear programme deal and President Macron’s Moscow visit as weighing on prices.
Front-month WTI futures pulled back from close to seven-year highs on Tuesday, at one point dropping as low as the $89.00 per barrel mark, but subsequently recovering back to the north of the $90.00 handle. At current levels, WTI still trades lower by about $1.50 on the session, with traders citing profit-taking ahead of the resumption of indirect US/Iran talks regarding a potential return to the 2015 nuclear pact. Chatter has been building in recent days about what a deal might mean for oil markets.
A return to the old nuclear pact would see US sanctions on Iranian oil exports eased, allowing the country to release a glut of oil stores and increase exports by as much as 1M barrels per day (about 1% of global daily demand). But analysts caution oil traders not to get ahead of themselves in forecasting a breakthrough in talks, which have not yielded anything so far despite eight rounds of negotiations since April 2021.
Another factor weighing on oil markets, market analysts said on Tuesday, is modest dialing down of West/Russia tensions following French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Moscow on Monday. Macron said his meeting helped prevent further escalation of tensions, though no broader deal to end the Russia/Ukraine crisis was reached (as expected).
Ahead, oil traders will be keeping one eye on weekly US oil inventory figures, with the private API numbers out later on Tuesday ahead of the official US government figures on Wednesday. Analysts are estimating that inventories rose by 700K barrels in the week ending last Friday, a week when the US was hit by a strong winter storm.
WTI US Oil
|Overview
|Today last price
|88.94
|Today Daily Change
|-1.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.52
|Today daily open
|90.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|85.6
|Daily SMA50
|77.83
|Daily SMA100
|78.25
|Daily SMA200
|73.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.52
|Previous Daily Low
|89.61
|Previous Weekly High
|91.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|85.72
|Previous Monthly High
|88.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|90.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|89.44
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|88.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|87.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|92.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
